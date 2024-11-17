Batemon's 51-point haul shoots Bullets to home win

James Batemon drops the first 50-piece in the NBL since 2014 in the Brisbane Bullets' win over the Perth Wildcats. (1:57)

James Batemon has become the first player in a 40-minute NBL game to score a half-century, the Brisbane Bullets guard hitting nine threes and finishing with 51 points in Sunday's 105-84 win over the Perth Wildcats.

Batemon made a slow start to the season as point guard, but his move to the bench to provide scoring punch with captain Mitch Norton starting in the one spot had been working well.

The move had seen him average 15.2 points over the past six matches, and he went up another level on Sunday afternoon at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

Batemon started in the absence of Casey Prather (hip) after Brisbane's loss in Hobart to the Tasmania JackJumpers on Friday night, and he was the difference against the Wildcats.

Bryce Cotton wasn't able to replicate his heroics for Perth from Friday night when he had 33 points in his return from a rib injury in the win against the South East Melbourne Phoenix.

James Batemon was unstoppable for the Bullets. Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Cotton ended up missing his first 11 shots on Sunday, but it was the opposite story for Batemon, who hit four three-pointers in the first quarter, four more in the third and finished with 9-of-15 for the game.

By the time he hit his fourth in the third period, he had helped the Bullets to a 10-point lead and they turned that into the 21-point win, with his 51 points a new league 40-minute scoring record.

He eclipsed the 50 from Chris Goulding back in 2014 for the Melbourne Tigers.

It was a crucial win for the Bullets, who improved to 4-6 heading into the FIBA break.

Next Star Rocco Zikarsky got more opportunity after foul trouble to Tyrell Harrison (10 points, six rebounds) to also score a career-high 13 points to go with six boards, while Keandre Cook hit four three-pointers for 17 points, five rebounds and five assists.

The Wildcats are now 6-7 ahead of the week's break, with Keanu Pinder starring with 27 points on 11-of-16 shooting.

Kristian Doolittle wasn't seen after quarter-time because of injury.

Cotton finished with 13 points on 3-of-16 shooting in his second game back, with Tai Webster adding 11 points and Ben Henshall 10.