United take the Loe road in crushing win over Breakers

Melbourne United have strengthened their grip on top spot of the NBL ladder with a 97-70 hammering of New Zealand in a battle between two injury-hit contenders in Christchurch.

United overcame the key loss of Chris Goulding on Thursday night as they moved to 12-4 in first place, spreading the scoring load in their red-hot shooter's absence.

Imports Marcus Lee and Ian Clark also sat out, but Kiwi centre Rob Loe (25 points) shone against one of his former clubs and provided a highlight when he dunked on Next Star Karim Lopez.

Jack White (16 points, 10 rebounds) contributed at both ends with a double-double, while Matthew Dellavedova (10 points, seven assists) and Shea Ili (10 points, six assists) were also influential.

Dean Vickerman's team enjoyed a 26-6 advantage in fast-break points, 16-5 in second-chance points and 10-2 in points from turnovers as their energy overwhelmed the Breakers in the second half.

"We were challenged today and firstly we just talked about the roles that people needed to play and just being themselves, not trying to be Chris or Ian or any one of those guys," Vickerman said.

"The defence that we played in the third quarter, holding them to seven points, was really the game-breaker.

"There was a great synergy to our group today and we had a lot of fun."

Embarrassed by New Zealand in a season-worst 34-point hiding at home last month, Melbourne were in no mood to let their rivals bully the contest this time.

United led by four points after one period and three at the end of a tight first half, during which neither team went ahead by more than six.

The visitors quickly changed that, dominating the third quarter as three-pointers from Loe and Tanner Krebs (nine points) pushed the margin into double figures.

It swelled to 20 points by the end of the term, and the Breakers' task got even tougher when top-scorer Sam Mennenga (17 points) was temporarily forced off the court with cramp.

Centre Mennenga had stepped up in the absence of injured trio Tacko Fall, Dane Pineau and Jonah Bolden in the front-court.

Matt Mooney (17 points) and Parker Jackson-Cartwright (14) also fought hard but couldn't prevent the third-placed Breakers from slipping to 7-6 with a third consecutive loss.

"The worst thing tonight was for the first time I didn't see us as a team," New Zealand coach Petteri Koponen said.

"We were talking way too much, we were trying to find excuses all time.

"I know we are having some adversity with all the guys who are injured, guys who are coming back from injuries and trying to find the rhythm with the changes.

"I get it, with the travel and lack of practice time, but still the most important thing for me moving forward is we still have to be playing as a team."

Melbourne's win was their fifth from six road games this season.

Both sides face quick turnarounds, with New Zealand hopeful 229cm former NBA centre Fall will be available for Saturday's home clash with the Sydney Kings in Auckland.

Vickerman rates Lee and Clark both "high probability" chances to play in Sunday's home game against the Brisbane Bullets.