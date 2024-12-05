JackJumpers pip Cairns to extend NBL winning run

Reigning NBL champions Tasmania have continued their resurgence with a tight 99-90 result over Cairns, their fourth victory in a row.
Import Milton Doyle top-scored for the JackJumpers with 21 points, as well as seven assists, at a sold-out MyState Bank Arena in Hobart on Thursday night.
Big man Will Magnay had another strong game on his home court with 13 rebounds, 18 points and two blocks in a team that shared the scoring.
In a tit-for-tat game, Tasmania took a 75-73 lead into the final term and pulled away with a few minutes left on the clock courtesy of buckets from Doyle and Magnay.
Tasmania, 7-8 for the season after a sluggish start, remain seventh on the table - spots three-to-six secure a crack at the finals play-in tournament.
"We're doing a good job just building game to game. We're going to practice and trying to clean up what we're not doing well," Magnay said.
"We probably turned over the ball a bit too much in the first half.
"We're still yet to put 40 minutes together ... that's been a challenge for us all year."
Tasmania coach Scott Roth was relieved his squad had shaken off injury problems that put a spanner in their early-season efforts.
Magnay and the in-form Sean Macdonald were among those to miss matches.
Roth praised Jordon Crawford, who returned from concussion against Cairns and started off the bench for the first time in his professional career.
"For an import like him ... to accept that role is huge for us. He's not pouting," Roth said.
Injury-plagued Cairns, who fielded their full-strength starting five for the first time since round three, have now lost 10 games straight.
Impressive Tasmania-born youngster Taran Armstrong picked up a career-best and game-high 29 points for the last-placed Taipans.
Armstrong's haul came after 28 points in his side's last-start loss to the Sydney Kings.
Cairns forward Sam Waardenburg battled calf camps throughout but finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
"We've got some things we need to fix, especially in the fourth quarter. That fourth quarter hits us again," Taipans coach Chris Forde said.
"We had some really good looks that didn't drop for us, and at the other end they capitalised on every offensive rebound.
"We gave up 16 points in the last five minutes of basketball - that's pretty disappointing."
Tasmania jumped to an early 7-0 lead, which was the biggest margin of the match until the dying stages.
Doyle was on fire early, nailing a trio of three-pointers in the first quarter, but his side only led 31-30 at the first break after Armstrong opened with 11 points for Cairns.
The Taipans hit the lead for the first time in a second quarter that finished 54-52 in favour of the visitors.