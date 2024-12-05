JackJumpers pip Cairns to extend NBL winning run

The Tasmania JackJumpers pull away from the Cairns Taipans late to make it four wins in a row. (1:44)

JackJumpers make it four straight with win over Taipans (1:44)

Open Extended Reactions

Reigning NBL champions Tasmania have continued their resurgence with a tight 99-90 result over Cairns, their fourth victory in a row.

Import Milton Doyle top-scored for the JackJumpers with 21 points, as well as seven assists, at a sold-out MyState Bank Arena in Hobart on Thursday night.

Big man Will Magnay had another strong game on his home court with 13 rebounds, 18 points and two blocks in a team that shared the scoring.

In a tit-for-tat game, Tasmania took a 75-73 lead into the final term and pulled away with a few minutes left on the clock courtesy of buckets from Doyle and Magnay.

Tasmania, 7-8 for the season after a sluggish start, remain seventh on the table - spots three-to-six secure a crack at the finals play-in tournament.

"We're doing a good job just building game to game. We're going to practice and trying to clean up what we're not doing well," Magnay said.