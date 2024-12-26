United do enough for Boxing Day NBL win

Melbourne United fight off a late three-quarter surge to beat the Cairns Taipans away from home. (1:44)

Melbourne United almost blew a big lead and had to dig deep late to overcome the Cairns Taipans as they snapped a four-game losing streak with a 76-66 NBL win.

United arrived at Cairns Convention Centre still in second spot in the NBL despite having lost four-in-a-row as they took on a Taipans team in last place and having lost 13 straight.

Melbourne closed the first quarter with a 14-1 scoring run to lead by 12 and that advantage grew to 20 in the second period. It was still 46-29 at the half.

Looking at a 14th straight loss, first-year import centre Tanner Groves brought them right back into the contest.

Most of his teammates might have been struggling to shoot, but the bearded big man scored the first seven points of the second half. By the time Kyle Adnam (12 points) made the first two buckets of the fourth term, it was just a four-point game.

It was now Melbourne needing to dig deep to avoid starting their seven-game road stretch with a fifth consecutive loss, and by scoring the next five points they took back control.

Matthew Dellavedova drives up the court during United's clash with the Taipans on December 26. Photo by Emily Barker/Getty Images

Key United players Jack White (14 points, eight rebounds) and Marcus Lee (eight points, nine boards) played their part late.

The visitors also enjoyed a 58-30 rebound advantage with 11 extra shots as Chris Goulding finished with 19 points and five rebounds, Ian Clark 12 points, and Matthew Dellavedova seven points and six assists.

The win improves United to a 13-8 record to stay in second spot.

United coach Dean Vickerman was relieved to finish the year with a win.

"The way we rebounded the ball the other night against Tasmania and repeated that one again that's an area that we've made good improvements on the last couple of weeks," he said.

"Holding any team on their home floor to 66 is a good effort so we've really picked it up at that end."

Cairns remain last having lost 14 straight at 3-15.

They were their own worst enemies on a rough offensive night, going 34% from the field and 9-of-32 from three with Taran Armstrong and Rob Edwards combining for just eight points on 3-of-21 shooting.

Groves was a shining light with 20 points, six rebounds, four assists, and two blocks.

"We just really struggled to score and Melbourne probably are sitting there saying the same thing too with getting some good looks they felt could have dropped," said Taipans coach Adam Forde.

"The fact that we brought it back from 20 down in such a grinding game like it was I'll continue to give the boys credit for continuing to compete and fight."