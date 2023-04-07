Buzz around the 2023 NFL draft is picking up steam, as we're officially inside three weeks until Round 1 kicks off. NFL insider Jeremy Fowler and draft experts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid are here to break down all the latest rumors, risers and quarterback intrigue.

When will the signal-callers be selected in Round 1? Which teams could be on the move up or down the board? Which prospects could get drafted earlier than expected, and who could be a late-round sleeper? We get into all that and then empty the scouting notebooks with what Jeremy, Matt and Jordan are hearing as we race toward the 2023 draft. Let's jump in, starting with intel on how the top five QBs could come off the board.

Jump to:

Round 1 QBs | Teams on move | Sleepers

Pro day risers | Buzz, rumors and notes

What's the latest on which QB will go No. 1 overall?