The 2023 NFL draft is coming up fast, and the first-round picture is becoming clearer and clearer. But why stop there? I'm going two rounds deep in my newest mock draft, projecting selections for the opening 63 picks.

There has already been a handful of trades involving picks in Round 1 or Round 2, including the Carolina Panthers' jump up to No. 1 overall. But I don't think we're done yet in that department, and I projected two more trades. I also have five quarterbacks coming off the board in this mock, and you'll see a bunch of cornerbacks and pass-catchers listed, as well.

Draft boards aren't finalized, and there is still some work to do with this class before the clock starts April 27. But here is my current prediction of how the first and second rounds of the 2023 draft will play out. And for more on all 63 picks, check out our "SportsCenter" Mock Draft Special on Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET (ESPN2). Let's jump in, and you can skip ahead to Round 2.

ROUND 1