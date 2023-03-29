With four weeks left until Round 1 of the 2023 NFL draft begins, I'm looking ahead to all 259 picks. That's right -- a full seven-round mock draft.

Right about now, with the NFL combine long over, teams are debating their draft boards and stacking prospects. They're trying to decide who could fall to them on Day 2 and which prospects they might want to try to trade up for. Most pro days are in the books, but Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson's is later this week, and Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon will work out for teams next week. Both could solidify their spots in the top 10.

Below is my prediction for how all seven rounds will play out. I have full write-ups on each pick in the first three rounds (102 in all), then matched names to teams for the final four rounds. I also picked my favorite prospect-team fits for Rounds 4-7. I'm not including trades in my projection.

OK, let's begin with the Carolina Panthers at No. 1, a team that has a big quarterback decision to make. The last pick belongs to the Houston Texans at No. 259, and we're coming off a season when Mr. Irrelevant really mattered -- pick No. 262 Brock Purdy looked like a keeper for the San Francisco 49ers. Compensatory picks are denoted with an asterisk.

ROUND 1