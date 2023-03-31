This year, for the first time since 2018, there's legitimate intrigue about which quarterback will go No. 1 overall. It's a massive decision for the Carolina Panthers, who traded up for the pick. This is a loaded group of passers, with four likely to go in the top 10 and one more who could make his way into Round 1. Last year? We had just one signal-caller of the board in the first two rounds.

Let's focus on the best traits for each of these top 2023 quarterbacks. Whose skill set best translates to the NFL? And whose ceiling is the highest? From high-level pocket poise and movement to third-level accuracy and elite arm strength, each of these passers has the tools to be starters at the next level. For each guy, we'll show you videos that highlight these throwing traits.

We'll order this using my ESPN draft colleagues' consensus rankings, breaking down what each player does best. Let's start with a Heisman Trophy winner who put together two seasons of top-tier production in the SEC:

Jump to a QB:

Hooker | Levis

Richardson Stroud | Young

Bryce Young, Alabama

Height: 5-foot-10 | Weight: 204 pounds

Consensus ranking: No. 1

NFL comparison: Drew Brees

Young's best trait: Pocket poise