With the combine behind us, we now have a little under two months until the 2023 NFL draft. Nothing is set in stone, but we're getting a better understanding of this upcoming class. After an underwhelming 2022 quarterback group that included only one first-round selection, this year's class promises to be much more interesting. The race for QB1 is heating up, and there still isn't a consensus top option. But the QB class is deep, too.

So how do the quarterbacks stack up? I ranked every passer with a draftable evaluation in my fourth edition of the QB Hot Board, an in-depth list that provides a look at 15 signal-callers. We'll hit brief breakdowns of strengths and weaknesses, current draft stock and even potential team fits. A lot can still change, but here's how top draft-eligible options rank right now.

1. Bryce Young, Alabama

HT: 5-foot-10 | WT: 204 pounds

Projected range: Round 1