There was plenty of movement during the 2023 NFL free agency period, and that in turn will impact the 2023 draft. Many franchises transformed with the new additions, from new quarterbacks to impact defenders. Free agency is just a fraction of the offseason and the way teams fill roster spots, and the draft will allow GMs to bring in young talent to further reshape rosters.

But needs and weaknesses have obviously shifted over the past month, as holes are filled and created as players sign new deals. So with the draft quickly approaching, NFL draft analysts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid gave each team's top five remaining needs heading into April 27, when Round 1 begins at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri. Which teams need a quarterback? Who should tap into this year's deep cornerback class? Let's find out.

AFC EAST

Top needs: ILB, WR, CB, IOL, RB

The Bills lost key defender Tremaine Edmunds in free agency and haven't replaced him, which could open the door for a first-round linebacker pick. Trenton Simpson (Clemson) could be in play with the No. 27 overall selection.

But a "best player available" approach at receiver or cornerback shouldn't be ruled out, as the team could upgrade the WR2 and CB2 positions because both have sometimes been weaknesses. Stefon Diggs' 1,429 yards is 593 more than the next receiver on the roster had last season. And on the other hand, the Bills' defense allowed a middle-of-the-pack 63.5% completion percentage last season. In a deep cornerback class, the Bills should leave Day 2 with at least one addition in that area. -- Miller