Former LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers is likely to be a top-10 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The 6-foot, 199-pound wide receiver averaged an FBS-high 120.7 receiving yards per game last season, totaling 89 catches for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns. He finished his career as LSU's career leader in receptions (189) and receiving yards (3,003).

Nabers is ranked No. 4 overall in the ESPN consensus rankings ahead of the 2024 draft. Here's how draft experts Mel Kiper Jr., Matt Miller, Steve Muench from Scouts Inc., Jordan Reid and Field Yates rank him in this class, along with their scouting reports:

Malik Nabers scouting report and rankings

Yates' ranking: No. 4 overall, No. 2 WR

The gap between Harrison and Nabers isn't very large in my eyes, as Nabers is the most explosive player in the class. He forced 27 missed tackles this past season (and unofficially broke about that many ankles, as well). He's an outstanding route runner and shows excellent awareness to find space against zone coverage, and his run-after-catch ability is equally as impressive. Nabers posted 1,569 yards in 2023, second in the FBS. -- Yates

Reid's ranking: No. 4 overall, No. 2 WR

Explosive is the best word to describe Nabers' game. The LSU offense involved him on quick screens, jet sweeps and reverses, as he's a dynamic and competitive playmaker who can turn short passes into long gains. Nabers led the country in receiving yards per game at 120.7 and forced 27 missed tackles on receptions (sixth), proving that he's a well-rounded route runner who can put stress on defenses at any moment because of his ability to create extra opportunities. He has some shades of Bears receiver DJ Moore to his game. -- Reid

Scouts Inc. ranking: No. 4 overall, No. 2 WR

Nabers is LSU's career leader in receptions (189) and receiving yards (3,003). He's an explosive route runner who is a nightmare matchup out of the slot. He separates from man coverage and excels at working the deep middle against zone looks. Nabers is outstanding after the catch, too. He's an instinctive open-field runner who reaches his top-end speed in a flash and can break tackles. He has the wheels to take the top off the coverage, and he tracks the deep ball well. -- Muench

Miller's ranking: No. 4 overall, No. 3 WR

Nabers dominates defensive backs on comebacks and breaking routes as a prototypical X receiver. He's a savvy yet powerful route runner who improved his post-catch ability in 2023. In 13 games, Nabers grabbed 89 catches, 1,569 yards and 14 TDs, averaging 17.6 yards per reception. We've seen his ability to win with his size, but now he's also winning with acceleration out of his breaks and over the top. Nabers profiles well as a future WR1 in the NFL. -- Miller

Kiper's ranking: No. 5 overall, No. 3 WR

I love watching Nabers, whose best trait is his speed. He can take the top off the defense. He was consistent in 2022, showing elite separation skills and the ability to high-point receptions. He also was balanced, catching 35 passes when lined up in the slot and 37 when lined up out wide. That versatility will matter at the next level. He finished with 72 catches for 1,017 yards and three touchdowns. He didn't work out at the combine, but he ran a 4.35-second 40-yard dash at his pro day in late March, which would have been a top-five time among receivers in Indianapolis.

Nabers blew away those numbers in 2023, catching 89 passes for 1,569 yards with 14 scores. He has good hands and showed toughness in taking a shot while hauling in a catch over the middle of the field. He tracks the ball exceptionally well. He gets easy separation on cornerbacks. I've been impressed with his run-after-the-catch ability. He lit up Mississippi State with 13 catches for 239 yards and two scores early in the season. -- Kiper