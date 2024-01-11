Open Extended Reactions

The sadness of 2023 college football season being over is overcome by the realization that NFL draft season is about to kick into overdrive. We'll spend the next few months mock drafting, recording arm lengths, tracking pre-draft visits and closely watching the upcoming all-star events as we size up this 2024 class of prospects.

There's still opportunity for each player to shape his draft stock before April's draft, but with NCAA game action -- a large chunk of what we use to evaluate -- behind us, let's take a look at how the best of the best stack up right now. Here are my top 25 players in this year's class, along with my top five prospects at every position. (Underclassmen are marked with an asterisk.)

