Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- The 2024 NFL draft began Thursday night in Detroit and will wrap up on Saturday. The Philadelphia Eagles are scheduled to make seven of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 22 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

ESPN will provide pick-by-pick analysis of each of the Eagles' selections as they are made.

A look at each of Philadelphia's scheduled selections:

Round 1, No. 22: Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

My take: The general belief entering the draft was that the Eagles would have to trade up to land one of the top corners. But the board fell general manager Howie Roseman's way. In Mitchell, they get a blazing fast (4.33 second 40-yard dash) playmaker who led the FBS with 15 pass breakups last season. He could make an immediate impact on a defense that finished second-to-last in touchdowns allowed (35) in 2023.

Will he start as a rookie? If all goes well this summer, yes. Veteran James Bradberry is coming off a rough season. He remains under contract, but the Eagles are clearly open to finding a new partner on the outside for Darius Slay. It's a big leap from the MAC to the pros, and there will undoubtedly be some growing pains, but there is an opportunity for Mitchell to contribute right away.

Ties to the team to know: There are a couple of connections to coach Nick Sirianni. Toledo's head coach, Jason Candle, played at Mount Union with Sirianni (they were both receivers) and they later coached together on the Mount Union staff. Toledo's defensive coordinator, Vince Kehres, is the son of Larry Kehres, who coached Sirianni at Mount Union. Safe to say, the Eagles were able to gather plenty of information on Mitchell during the pre-draft process.

What's next: Philadelphia holds the No. 50 and 53 picks in the second round. Offensive line depth is a priority, and the Eagles could also use help at linebacker and along the defensive front. With no third-round selection currently, Roseman could move back to gather more picks.

Round 2: No. 50

Round 2: No. 53

Round 4: No. 120

Round 5: No. 161

Round 5: No. 171

Round 5: No. 172

Round 6: No. 210