We have plenty of time before the 2026 NFL draft kicks off in Pittsburgh -- 10 months, in fact. But it's never too early to take inventory of the class.

Matt Miller and Jordan Reid put together their personal top-five lists at each position, based on the tape they've already watched and the conversations they've had with people around college football and the NFL. Then they dove a little deeper. At each position, they identified one prospect whose stock is complicated by a variety of outside factors (transfers, injuries, position changes, etc.) and called out one prospect still flying under the radar outside the top five.

Let's take an early look at each position group in the 2026 class, starting with quarterback. Note: Some prospects are listed under different positions for different analysts.

Quarterback

Miller's top five

1. Cade Klubnik, Clemson

2. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

3. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

4. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

5. Drew Allar, Penn State

Reid's top five

1. Cade Klubnik, Clemson

2. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

3. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

4. Drew Allar, Penn State

5. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Toughest player to rank: Allar. Every quarterback in this class is tough to rank, but Penn State's passer is the toughest. He flashes brilliance with a big arm and good mobility for his 6-foot-5, 238-pound size, but his decision-making is very hit-or-miss, especially against top opponents. His ability to clean up mental mistakes will determine where his stock goes as a senior. Allar could be the top QB in the class ... or slip to Day 3. -- Miller

Player outside of the top five to watch: John Mateer, Oklahoma. Mateer has the makings of a riser. He broke out last season at Washington State, passing for 3,139 yards, 29 touchdowns and only seven interceptions, while also rushing for 826 yards and 15 scores. He'll get a chance to perform on a bigger stage after transferring to Oklahoma. If Mateer excels against the SEC -- along with a Week 2 nonconference game against Michigan -- his stock will rise quickly. -- Reid

Running back

Miller's top five

1. Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

2. CJ Baxter, Texas

3. Makhi Hughes, Oregon

4. Kaytron Allen, Penn State

5. Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

Reid's top five

1. Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

2. Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

3. Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest

4. Quintrevion Wisner, Texas

5. Jonah Coleman, Washington

Toughest player to rank: Baxter. The redshirt sophomore returns after missing the 2024 season with a torn right ACL. Although he'll be fresh, can he recapture the form that allowed him to rush for 659 yards and five touchdowns as a true freshman in 2023? He'll share carries with Wisner, who rushed for 1,064 yards last season, which could create an interesting dynamic. -- Miller

Player outside of the top five to watch: Jaydn Ott, Oklahoma. Ott entered last season with considerable 2025 draft buzz after rushing for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns at Cal in 2023. But his 2024 campaign was spoiled by a Week 1 right ankle injury that lingered the entire season, holding him to 385 yards and four touchdowns. Ott has since transferred to Oklahoma and is looking to bounce back as a senior. -- Reid

play 0:35 Cal stuns Miami with a 66-yard TD on 4th-and-1 Cal dials up a perfect blitz-beater as Fernando Mendoza finds Jaydn Ott for a 66-yard touchdown.

Wide receiver

Miller's top five

1. Antonio Williams, Clemson

2. Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

3. Eric Singleton Jr., Georgia Tech

4. Denzel Boston, Washington

5. Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Reid's top five

1. Ja'Kobi Lane, USC

2. Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

3. Antonio Williams, Clemson

4. Carnell Tate, Ohio State

5. Denzel Boston, Washington

Toughest player to rank: Lane. I have the 6-4, 195-pound redshirt sophomore ranked higher than everyone and will continue to reside on that island. But he is a polarizing prospect who has many scouts needing to see more. Despite 12 touchdowns last season, Lane had only 528 receiving yards and was held below 50 yards in eight of USC's 13 games. There isn't a true WR1 in this class yet, so, with a bit more consistency, Lane has the opportunity to rise and be the first receiver off the board. -- Reid

Player outside of the top five to watch: Elijah Sarratt, Indiana. The 6-2, 210-pound Sarratt has big breakout potential, especially with quarterback Fernando Mendoza transferring in from Cal. Sarratt had 53 catches for 987 yards and eight touchdowns last season and fits the mold of Texans star receiver Nico Collins, with excellent body positioning and tough hands in traffic. -- Miller

Tight end

Miller's top five

1. Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

2. Jack Endries, Texas

3. Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

4. Max Klare, Ohio State

5. Joe Royer, Cincinnati

Reid's top five

1. Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

2. Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

3. Max Klare, Ohio State

4. Jack Endries, Texas

5. Joe Royer, Cincinnati

Toughest player to rank: Sadiq. His touches were limited last season behind eventual second-round pick Terrance Ferguson, with Sadiq finishing with 24 catches for 308 yards and two touchdowns. But he showed glimpses of his potential, most notably his route running and his movement skills after the catch. With Ferguson off to the NFL and leading returning receiver Evan Stewart likely out for the season with a knee injury, Sadiq will step into a marquee role. -- Reid

Player outside of the top five to watch: Luke Hasz, Ole Miss. Hasz transferred from Arkansas in the offseason and will play in a much more TE-friendly offense at Ole Miss. Hasz had big moments for the Razorbacks, but inconsistent quarterback play and an unproductive scheme made it easy for opposing defenses to key on him. It will be fun to see what plays Lane Kiffin devises to get Hasz open. -- Miller

Offensive tackle

Miller's top five

1. Francis Mauigoa, Miami

2. Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

3. Austin Barber, Florida

4. Spencer Fano, Utah

5. Caleb Lomu, Utah

Reid's top five

1. Spencer Fano, Utah

2. Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

3. Isaiah World, Oregon

4. Caleb Lomu, Utah

5. Drew Shelton, Penn State

Toughest player to rank: Proctor. There are mixed feelings about the 6-7, 360-pound junior. On one hand, he's a massive tackle prospect with otherworldly blocking strength. But his moments of brilliance are countered by plenty of disappointing stretches. He tends to float against lesser competition, losing attention to detail and not using his power advantage. Scouts want to see more consistency from Proctor in 2025, and many believe he can be a top-15 pick if he shows it. -- Reid

Player outside of the top five to watch: Aamil Wagner, Notre Dame. I had a pretty tough time keeping Wagner out of my top five after he played a very strong 16 games in 2024. The 6-6, 293-pound junior right tackle flourished as a run blocker, with awesome agility and awareness in space. He has the chance to shoot up draft boards if his second season as a full-time starter is as good as his first. -- Miller

Guard

Miller's top five

1. Cayden Green, Missouri

2. Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M

3. Jaeden Roberts, Alabama

4. Joshua Braun, Arkansas

5. Davion Carter, Texas Tech

Reid's top five

1. Francis Mauigoa, Miami

2. Cayden Green, Missouri

3. Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M

4. Jaeden Roberts, Alabama

5. Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

Toughest player to rank: Roberts. After an impressive 2023 campaign, Roberts entered 2024 with top-75 hype for the 2025 draft. But his play slipped last season, so he is back at Alabama. Was it the scheme change from Nick Saban to Kalen DeBoer that caused Roberts' issues, or was it something else? He has potential to be a top guard prospect, but which player will show up this season? -- Miller

Player outside of the top five to watch: DJ Campbell, Texas. Campbell is the Longhorns' only returning interior starter and is expected to take a bigger role in 2025. He started all 16 games last season and excelled as a run blocker due to his strength at the point of attack. He needs to continue to improve his technique and hand timing in pass protection. If he does that, he could rise up the guard rankings. -- Reid

Center

Miller's top five

1. Jake Slaughter, Florida

2. Iapani Laloulu, Oregon

3. Logan Jones, Iowa

4. Connor Tollison, Missouri

5. Pat Coogan, Indiana

Reid's top five

1. Connor Lew, Auburn

2. Jake Slaughter, Florida

3. Iapani Laloulu, Oregon

4. Logan Jones, Iowa

5. Connor Tollison, Missouri

Toughest player to rank: Tollison. Despite getting Day 2 grades from scouts I've talked to, Tollison decided to return for his senior season. He fell off a bit toward the end of last season due to a knee injury. Although the 2026 center class looks deep, Tollison is a player to watch -- especially if he returns to his pre-injury form. He has started 35 games, with every snap coming at center. -- Reid

Player outside of the top five to watch: Bryce Foster, Kansas. Foster made a huge jump in 2024, which leads me to believe that there's even more to come in 2025. The 6-5 330-pounder is a mauler in the run game with the agility to make blocks in space. Don't be surprised to see him paving the way for now-healthy quarterback Jalon Daniels, earning postseason awards and moving up draft boards. -- Miller

Edge rusher

Miller's top five

1. T.J. Parker, Clemson

2. Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

3. Keldric Faulk, Auburn

4. David Bailey, Texas Tech

5. Patrick Payton, LSU

Reid's top five

1. Keldric Faulk, Auburn

2. T.J. Parker, Clemson

3. Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State

4. Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

5. Gabe Jacas, Illinois

Toughest player to rank: Payton. After a brilliant 2023 season at Florida State, 6-5, 250-pound Payton entered last season with All-American hype. But his season mimicked the Seminoles' disappointment as his sack total fell from seven to four. Payton -- whose flashes remind many of Giants edge rusher Brian Burns -- has the potential to get back on track at LSU. If he does, big things are possible. -- Miller

play 1:08 Flashback: Patrick Payton tallies 3 sacks in FSU's win Look back at new LSU transfer Patrick Payton's best game of the season in Florida State's win over California.

Player outside of the top five to watch: Cashius Howell, Texas A&M. The Bowling Green transfer had to wait his turn in 2024 behind Shemar Stewart and Nic Scourton. But with both of those guys now in the NFL, it's Howell's turn to lead the Aggies' defensive front. He provided a glimpse of his potential in his only start last season, with five tackles, a sack and an interception in the Las Vegas Bowl. Continuing that production would put Howell among the top players in another loaded group of edge rushers. -- Reid

Defensive tackle

Miller's top five

1. Peter Woods, Clemson

2. Tim Keenan III, Alabama

3. Keanu Tanuvasa, BYU

4. Lee Hunter, Texas Tech

5. Zane Durant, Penn State

Reid's top five

1. Peter Woods, Clemson

2. Caleb Banks, Florida

3. Christen Miller, Georgia

4. Zane Durant, Penn State

5. Tim Keenan III, Alabama

Toughest player to rank: Banks. The 6-6 325-pounder finished last season on a hot streak, with 3.5 sacks in his final two games. Banks is a quick-footed interior defender with power and hand quickness at the point of attack. Florida's defense should be improved, and Banks is an important first-level part of that unit. He has first-round potential, but he will need to stay healthy and build on his fast 2024 finish. -- Reid

Player outside of the top five to watch: Rayshaun Benny, Michigan. Another year, another Wolverines defensive lineman to watch. The 6-4, 296-pound Benny will be tasked with replacing first-rounder Mason Graham. The fifth-year senior had only 1.5 sacks last season as a rotational player but has breakout potential. He ended the season playing his best ball, sharing Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors after helping Michigan upset Ohio State. -- Miller

Linebacker

Miller's top five

1. Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

2. CJ Allen, Georgia

3. Deontae Lawson, Alabama

4. Whit Weeks, LSU

5. Harold Perkins Jr., LSU

Reid's top five

1. Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

2. CJ Allen, Georgia

3. Whit Weeks, LSU

4. Deontae Lawson, Alabama

5. Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Toughest player to rank: Perkins. If it feels as if the 6-1 220-pounder has been on these lists for three years, well ... he has. He's a talented dual-threat defender capable of rushing the passer and playing off the ball, but he missed the final nine games of 2024 after suffering a torn ACL. Perkins is one of the most exciting players in the nation when healthy, but size concerns and a lack of a defined role make him a tough eval. -- Miller

Player outside of the top five to watch: Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss. I'm joining Matt on the Perkins train, albeit a different one. The Ole Miss Perkins was one of the most explosive players in the country, recording 10.5 sacks last season. With three Rebels defensive linemen drafted in April, Perkins will likely be used as an edge defender again, but his 6-1, 210-pound frame makes it unlikely that he'll play edge in the NFL. Scouts want him to gain weight and play more snaps in an off-ball linebacker role, which will likely be his position at the next level. -- Reid

Cornerback

Miller's top five

1. Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

2. Avieon Terrell, Clemson

3. Malik Muhammad, Texas

4. Chandler Rivers, Duke

5. D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana

Reid's top five

1. A.J. Harris, Penn State

2. Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

3. DJ McKinney, Colorado

4. Avieon Terrell, Clemson

5. Malik Muhammad, Texas

Toughest player to rank: McCoy. The Oregon State transfer thrived in his first season with the Vols, intercepting four passes and looking like the CB1 of a strong 2026 corner class. But he suffered a torn ACL during a January training session, putting his status for the 2025 season in doubt. Can McCoy return to the field this season, and how would he perform if he does? -- Reid

Player outside of the top five to watch: Josh Moten, Southern Miss. I really wanted to get Moten into my top five, and I might do so in my preseason rerank. He began his career at Texas A&M before transferring to Marshall, where he had five interceptions last season. Moten is now at Southern Miss, moving with new Golden Eagles coach Charles Huff. At 164 pounds, there are questions about Moten's size, but he can flat-out cover and attack the ball. -- Miller

Safety

Miller's top five

1. Caleb Downs, Ohio State

2. Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

3. Kamari Ramsey, USC

4. Michael Taaffe, Texas

5. Rod Moore, Michigan

Reid's top five

1. Caleb Downs, Ohio State

2. Kamari Ramsey, USC

3. Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

4. Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina

5. Tao Johnson, Utah

Toughest player to rank: Moore. The fifth-year senior missed last season after suffering a torn ACL in the spring of 2024. If he can return to his previous level of play (six combined interceptions in 2022-23), that's a huge win for the Michigan defense and could push Moore near the top of the safety class. But scouts are in wait-and-see mode as he returns from injury. -- Miller

Player outside of the top five to watch: Keon Sabb, Alabama. After serving as a reserve on Michigan's national championship defense in 2023, Sabb transferred to Alabama and started last season with a flourish. But after grabbing two interceptions in his first seven games, he suffered a broken foot that had to be surgically repaired. He should start again at free safety as a rangy, instinctive ball hawk who generates turnovers. -- Reid