After only two first-round picks at quarterback in the 2025 NFL draft, the 2026 NFL draft is expected to have a lot more exciting options. Several already stand out -- Cade Klubnik (Clemson), LaNorris Sellers (South Carolina), Drew Allar (Penn State) and Garrett Nussmeier (LSU) jump to mind -- and that doesn't even include ballyhooed Texas sophomore Arch Manning, who has started just two college games.

While Manning might stay in college until 2027, I'm going to group him in with the top 22 draft-eligible passers below. I'll also answer a couple of questions about NFL teams that might be taking a long look at these signal-callers. Players in each section are listed in alphabetical order.

Jump to a section:

Top names | Best of rest | Questions

Top names to know

Drew Allar, Penn State

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 238

Class: Senior

Where he excels Allar experienced a leap in his development in 2024, increasing his completion percentage from 59.9% in 2023 to 66.5%. The big, prototypical pocket passer excelled under first-year offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, throwing for 3,327 yards and 24 touchdowns with eight interceptions. His upper-tier arm strength gives him the confidence to test challenging throwing windows in intermediate areas. He also has enough mobility for his size to escape defenders in the pocket.

Where he needs work: While Allar's completion percentage made a major leap, his ball placement was still inconsistent. He too often puts the ball on the wrong shoulder and his throws can be too high or too low on what should be easy completions. His performance against top-ranked teams has also been woefully inconsistent. Scouts will be watching him closely against Oregon (Sept. 27) and Ohio State (Nov. 1). Penn State is the top-ranked team in ESPN's post-spring Way-Too-Early Top 25, but it will need Allar to play better in showcase games to live up to that billing.

Carson Beck, Miami

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 220

Class: Sixth-year senior

Where he excels: Beck was regarded as a candidate to be the No. 1 overall pick in 2025 but had a disappointing final season at Georgia, throwing for 3,485 yards and 28 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He now has a chance to revive his stock at Miami, which just produced the No. 1 pick in April's draft in Cameron Ward. Beck is a rhythmic passer who plays well when he gets into an early groove. He gets the ball out in a hurry and is a true distributor who can spread the ball around the field.

Where he needs work: Beck experiences rough stretches with accuracy, especially when he isn't sharp early. Last year's Alabama game perfectly encapsulated Beck's inconsistency, as he threw two interceptions while completing 47% of his first-half passes. Then, he turned it around with 339 passing yards and three touchdowns in the second half to lead a near-comeback. He was a roller coaster in 2024, but there's a reason many evaluators had him as the QB1 entering last season. Miami's offense has Air Raid principles, which should accent his gifts as a passer.

play 1:57 Carson Beck's best plays of the season for Georgia Take a look at Carson Beck's best plays of 2024 for Georgia after announcing his intention to enter the transfer portal.

Cade Klubnik, Clemson

Height: 6-foot-2 | Weight: 210 pounds

Class: Senior

Where he excels: Klubnik entered 2024 with question marks after a rough sophomore season but emerged as a star, finishing with 3,639 passing yards and 36 touchdown passes to only six interceptions. He's able to repeat his mechanics and keep his eyes, feet and throwing motion in sync while going through his progressions. Klubnik saved his best game of the season for the first round of the College Football Playoff, throwing for 336 yards and three touchdowns against Texas. He should be set up for success in 2025, as Clemson returns its top three receivers. That's a big reason why he was the No. 1 pick in my Way Too Early 2026 mock draft.

Where he needs work: Scouts around the league I've talked to have raised concerns about Klubnik's arm strength and whether he can build on his 2024 success. Questions about his arm surface when he's forced to test tight windows in underneath coverage and with his inconsistent trajectory on deep passes. Klubnik averaged only 8.56 air yards per passing attempt in 2024, ranking 58th in the FBS. He must be more assertive and willing to challenge coverage in intermediate and deep areas.

Sam Leavitt, Arizona State

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 210

Class: Redshirt sophomore

Where he excels: Leavitt was a revelation last season after transferring from Michigan State, passing for 2,885 yards, 24 touchdowns and 6 interceptions while leading the Sun Devils to a Big 12 championship and the College Football Playoff. He's a calm and poised passer whose 80 QBR was the 10th-best rate in the FBS. Leavitt always seems to be in control and consistently makes the correct play from the pocket. He's at his best in play-action, as he can turn his back to the defense and reset his eyes to make throws.

Where he needs work: Leavitt has only 13 career starts, so the sample size is relatively small. He tends to be too bouncy in the pocket and needs to be more consistent in taking options that are available to him early in progressions. He'll also face a lot more pressure this season, with star running back Cam Skattebo off to the NFL and the Sun Devils not being a sleeper team anymore after their conference title win. Leavitt will be counted on as the catalyst of Arizona State's offense.

Arch Manning, Texas

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 222

Class: Redshirt sophomore

Where he excels: Manning has started just two college games, throwing for 583 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in those starts. He has a well-put-together frame, allowing him to avoid defenders in the pocket and bounce off tacklers in open space as a runner. Manning has a picture-perfect base and smooth delivery as a passer. He doesn't have much experience in that department, as Texas used him primarily as a runner in 2024, but his prototypical build and physical tools were apparent on tape and give him immense potential. He will be under the tutelage of one of the country's best QB developers in Steve Sarkisian, but Manning's lack of experience makes him more likely to be in the 2027 draft class at the earliest.

Where he needs work: Manning has only 95 career passing attempts, so his sample size is small and more development is necessary. He had a habit of sticking to his primary read too long in his starts, leading to poor decision-making. He will need to improve his timing in getting through progressions and knowing when to move off his first read. He could also use his mobility much more on non-designed QB runs to help string together positive plays. He'll be tested on these things early, as the Longhorns start the season at defending national champion Ohio State.

John Mateer, Oklahoma

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 224

Class: Redshirt junior

Where he excels: Mateer joins the Sooners after three seasons at Washington State. He broke out in 2024, finishing with 3,139 passing yards and 29 touchdowns to only seven interceptions. He's an aggressive playmaker who has all sorts of funky releases, allowing him to reposition his body and still get the ball out effectively. He has easy arm strength and isn't hesitant to make far-hash throws. Mateer is a fierce competitor and an extremely effective runner on scrambles and designed QB runs, rushing for 826 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. He represents a clear upgrade for an Oklahoma offense that struggled mightily in 2024.

Where he needs work: Thanks to Washington State's schedule, Mateer was able to get away with bad habits in the pocket that won't fly in the SEC. He tends to be a tick slow on reads, relying on his arm power to alleviate tardiness in his progressions. The arm overconfidence also leads to him passing up easier shallow reads for more challenging deeper throws. He'll be tested against a schedule featuring eight SEC schools and a Week 2 nonconference game against Michigan. If he passes with flying colors, Mateer could climb draft boards quickly.

Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 225

Class: Redshirt junior

Where he excels: Mendoza arrives at Indiana after being the hub of Cal's offense in 2024, throwing for 3,004 passing yards and 16 touchdowns with six interceptions. He has a snappy release that helps the ball come out of his hand with plenty of life. Mendoza is a precise passer who puts the ball in the proper place for his receivers, as evidenced by his FBS-best 5.1% off-target percentage last season. He is effective throwing from inside or outside the framework of the offense, ranking ninth in the FBS with a 91.1 QBR on throws outside of the pocket. He also excels at identifying and attacking advantageous one-on-one coverage situations.

Where he needs work: Mendoza's escapability and effectiveness throwing from outside the pocket can lead to him being impatient and breaking the pocket prematurely. He needs to have more patience in letting concepts unfold, especially now that he will face upgraded defenses in the Big Ten. But Indiana's offense is eerily similar to what he operated at Cal, giving Mendoza a chance to be a breakout candidate in 2025.

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 200

Class: Fifth-year senior

Where he excels: Nussmeier was up and down in his first season as a starter after replacing Jayden Daniels, throwing for 4,052 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The son of Saints offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier, Garrett has a firm grasp of defensive structures and coverages. He has the most jaw-dropping highlight tape of any QB in the class, as he routinely delivers the ball to where his targets are supposed to be. He also has a flexible arm, which allows him to alter his arm slots while maintaining accuracy.

Where he needs work: Nussmeier's confidence and daredevil mentality can sometimes backfire. Though he doesn't get sacked often (his 2.9% sack percentage was the 12th lowest in the FBS), he can be careless with the ball, especially against better defenses. He had three games of two or more interceptions against ranked teams in 2024. A lot of these mistakes happen when he is flushed from the pocket, where his decision-making must improve.

play 0:40 Garrett Nussmeier launches a 41-yard dime to Chris Hilton Jr. for an LSU TD Chris Hilton Jr. catches a 41-yard throw from Garrett Nussmeier to pad the Tigers' lead.

LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 242

Class: Redshirt sophomore

Where he excels: Sellers is a toolsy, explosive dual-threat passer who completed 65.6% of his passes for 2,534 yards and 18 touchdowns. On the ground, he rushed for 674 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He can easily throw to every level of the field and his compact, strong frame makes him a game changer on designed QB runs. Sellers' unique strength and vision in the pocket allows him to make plays in unfavorable situations. Many of his top highlights last season were the result of him avoiding and shaking off tacklers. His raw ability, tools, youth (he's 20 years old) and projected ascension are selling points teams are willing to bet on early in the draft.

Where he needs work: The offense Sellers ran last season was a simplistic mixture of mesh concepts, pre-snap reads and an occasional go route. He threw 27.4% of his passes at or behind the line of scrimmage, which ranked 92nd in the FBS. Along with increasing his understanding and advancement of concepts, Sellers needs to take better care of the ball. He had 11 fumbles (six lost) last season. He also needs to make decisions quicker -- his 3.06-second average time to throw was the 11th-slowest in the country.

Best of the rest

Rocco Becht, Iowa State

Becht was steady as a third-year sophomore in 2024, throwing for 3,505 yards and 25 touchdowns with nine interceptions. The son of former NFL tight end Anthony Becht has a sudden over-the-top release that fits perfectly in a Cyclones offense that primarily operates in 10 and 11 personnel sets. The 6-1, 210-pound Becht doesn't have the physical tools of other passers in the class, but he is consistent in keeping his eyes down the field and can make tough throws with pressure in his face.

Aidan Chiles, Michigan State

Chiles transferred to Michigan State from Oregon State prior to the 2024 season. He passed for 2,415 yards, 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with the Spartans and has an explosive throwing release, leading to exciting flash plays when protected. But protection was a problem for the 6-3, 217-pound Chiles, who was pressured on 42.3% of his dropbacks (eighth highest in FBS). That led to a lot of turnover-worthy plays, especially early last season.

Taylen Green, Arkansas

Green enters his second season with the Razorbacks after spending his first three years at Boise State. He's a big, dynamic dual-threat passer at 6-6, 230 pounds who had 602 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground last season. He threw for 3,154 yards with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Green's throwing motion is a bit elongated, and he needs to work on his consistency in rhythm from the pocket.

Mark Gronowski, Iowa

Gronowski had a historic career at South Dakota State, leading the Jackrabbits to two national championships and tying for the most-ever wins (49) for an FCS starting quarterback. He flirted with entering the 2025 NFL draft and even got an invite to the combine but decided to go to Iowa, whose offense showed improvement in 2024. The 6-3, 230-pounder is a densely built passer who can also make plays with his legs.

Eli Holstein, Pittsburgh

Holstein thrived as Pitt's starter last season after transferring from Alabama, throwing for 2,225 yards and 17 touchdowns with seven interceptions. The 6-4, 225-pound Holstein is a strong-armed passer who can push the ball down the field with ease. He needs to play with more control and improve his ball placement, as his 14.7% off-target percentage ranked 100th in the FBS.

Josh Hoover, TCU

Hoover broke out as a redshirt freshman in 2024 with 3,949 passing yards and 27 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. The 6-2, 200-pounder possesses a compact release that allows him to get the ball out in a hurry. His 25 completions on passes of 20-plus air yards were the 12th most in the FBS last season.

Nico Iamaleava, UCLA

Iamaleava's offseason was eventful and ended up with him leaving Tennessee to play for the Bruins. He finished his first season as a starter with 2,616 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. The 6-6, 215-pound Iamaleava is a slender, fluid passer with the arm talent to get the ball to his desired spots, but he struggled with his touch and accuracy on deeper passes. That will be worth watching this fall, as will his adjustment from the Vols' unconventional passing offense to a more pro-style UCLA scheme.

play 0:49 How Nico Iamaleava ended up at UCLA Check out the timeline that led to Nico Iamaleava going from Tennessee to UCLA.

Kevin Jennings, SMU

Jennings was a breakout star in his first season as a starter, throwing for 3,245 yards and 23 touchdowns with 11 interceptions while adding 354 rushing yards and five ground touchdowns. The 6-0, 189-pounder is a blur that defenses struggled to contain thanks to his mobility and decision-making as a passer. His lack of size and quickness with the ball in his hands could make Jennings a candidate to play another position in the NFL.

Avery Johnson, Kansas State

With 2,712 passing yards and a school-record 25 touchdown passes, Johnson was the engine of Kansas State's offense last season. The thinly built 6-2, 192-pounder also ran for 605 yards and seven touchdowns. He's equally effective throwing and running, as he rushed for 50 or more yards in seven games last season. He needs to continue to develop as a passer, having thrown 10 interceptions last season, but Johnson is one of the most dangerous dual-threat QBs in the country.

Haynes King, Georgia Tech

King is entering his third season as Georgia Tech's starter after playing his first three seasons at Texas A&M. His passing numbers fell from 2,842 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2023 to 2,114 and 14, respectively, in 2024. But the 6-3, 215-pound King took care of the ball last season (two interceptions) and was effective on designed runs, rushing for 587 yards and 11 touchdowns. He can be explosive on the ground, but King needs to unlock the next level of his passing development.

Darian Mensah, Duke

Mensah was a big transfer portal pickup for Duke, as he passed for 2,723 yards and 22 touchdowns with six interceptions for Tulane last season. The 6-3, 200-pounder throws from a balanced, strong base and has good ball placement, completing 65.9% of his passes. The third-year sophomore plays with lots of poise and control while showing strong mechanics and pocket presence. Scouts will be monitoring how well Mensah handles the step-up in competition from the AAC to the ACC.

Miller Moss, Louisville

Moss transferred to Louisville after spending four seasons at USC. He started nine games in 2024, finishing with 2,555 passing yards and 18 touchdowns to nine interceptions. The 6-1, 205-pounder has below average arm strength, so he relies heavily on anticipation in short and intermediate throws. He's capable of buying time with his legs and creating out of structure. He steps into a good situation, as Louisville coach Jeff Brohm is one of the best QB developers in the country. Brohm helped Aidan O'Connell and Tyler Shough become NFL draft picks.

Sawyer Robertson, Baylor

Robertson ignited Baylor's offense in 2024, finishing with the seventh-best QBR in the FBS (82.9). The 6-4, 220-pound Robertson is a decisive passer who understands how to attack different coverage looks. He was especially effective down the stretch, throwing for 17 touchdowns to only four interceptions during the Bears' six-game win streak to end the regular season. Robertson will aim to build on that run in his second year as a full-time starter.

Other QBs to watch: Ty Simpson (Alabama), Conner Weigman (Houston), Maalik Murphy (Oregon State), Tommy Castellanos (Florida State), Noah Fifita (Arizona), Byrum Brown (USF), Kyron Drones (Virginia Tech), Dante Moore (Oregon), Kaidon Salter (Colorado), Brendan Sorsby (Cincinnati), Jayden Maiava (USC), Luke Altmyer (Illinois), Jalon Daniels (Kansas), Joey Aguilar (Tennessee), Diego Pavia (Vanderbilt), Behren Morton (Texas Tech), Jake Retzlaff (BYU)

Big QB questions for NFL teams

At this point, which team most needs to draft a QB to build around?

Pittsburgh Steelers. Drafting Will Howard in Round 6 this year hardly answered the Steelers' long-term quarterback questions. The team is set to sign Aaron Rodgers, but he'll be 42 years old in December. The Steelers currently have eight picks in 2026 (their seven selections plus Dallas' third-rounder from the George Pickens trade) and could get up to four additional compensatory selections. Expect the Steelers to be aggressive next spring in their search for a franchise quarterback, especially since the 2026 draft will be in Pittsburgh.

Who is a sleeper team to watch at QB?

Los Angeles Rams. The Rams have two first-round picks in 2026 and could get aggressive with a trade up for Matthew Stafford's heir apparent. Stafford is entering his age-37 season on a reworked two-year contract, so the Rams have time to identify a signal-caller from what should be a strong 2026 crop. They could draft a passer next year and be afforded the luxury of having him learn behind Stafford for a full season.