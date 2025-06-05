Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- Four-time MVP quarterbacks come to those who wait.

And wait. And wait.

Aaron Rodgers plans to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter, ending months of uncertainty around his future and uniting the future Hall of Famer with a team that desperately needs a quarterback.

The news comes more than 80 days since the start of free agency and 70 days after Rodgers visited the Steelers. Sources told Schefter that Rodgers plans to fly to Pittsburgh on Friday and join the Steelers ahead of next week's mandatory minicamp.

Rodgers emerged as a serious candidate to join the Steelers on the first day of the free-agent negotiating period in March, but he took a circuitous route to officially becoming a member of the organization.

Rodgers has been linked with the Steelers throughout the offseason, especially after Pittsburgh opted to let both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields leave as free agents. The Steelers also did not use a high draft pick on a quarterback in April, and were set to enter their mandatory offseason program with Mason Rudolph as their starter.

Rodgers, 41, has been a free agent since his split with the Jets earlier this offseason. The deal with Pittsburgh sets up a Week 1 showdown between Rodgers and the Jets, who will host the Steelers in their season opener.

The Steelers never wavered in their belief that Rodgers eventually would sign with them, sources told Schefter.

Longtime Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin loomed large throughout the process and was a drawing card for Rodgers, according to sources, who added that Tomlin was happy to work within Rodgers' timeline this offseason.

After taking a visit to the team's practice facility on March 21, Rodgers remained in communication with the Steelers while weighing decisions about his future for more than two months.

"I wasn't stringing anyone along. I wasn't holding anyone hostage," Rodgers told the Pat McAfee Show in an appearance on April 17. "I was honest from the jump about where I was at mentally and some of the constraints I have in my life right now that warrant my attention.

"I'm open to anything and attached to nothing. Retirement could still be a possibility, but right now my focus has been -- and will continue to be -- on my personal life. And that's what I've told the coaches. There's still conversations that are being had. It's all been very honest lines of communication."

Rodgers was released by the Jets in March, one month after what he later described as a contentious meeting with new coach Aaron Glenn and new general manager Darren Mougey.

After missing nearly the entire 2023 season because of a torn Achilles that he suffered in his Jets debut, Rodgers started every game last season, but his overall performance was uneven. He passed for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns, both third on the Jets' single-season list, but he also had 11 interceptions and finished with a 48.1 Total QBR -- 25th out of 32 qualified passers in the NFL.

The Jets underachieved on offense in 2024, finishing 24th in scoring, and went 5-12 in one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL last season.

Amid uncertainty about his future with the Jets, Rodgers met with Glenn and Mougey in New Jersey, where the veteran quarterback said he wasn't shown "an ample amount of respect."

The Steelers, meanwhile, added to their quarterback room as they waited on Rodgers' decision, reuniting with Rudolph after the former third-round pick spent a season in Tennessee.

And though the organization remained adamant Rodgers wouldn't affect their draft plans, the Steelers also bypassed quarterbacks in earlier rounds and waited until the sixth to select Ohio State quarterback Will Howard.

While the Steelers constructed their roster and convened in Pittsburgh's south side practice facility for the start of voluntary offseason workouts, Rodgers held a throwing session in California with new Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf, who Pittsburgh acquired in a trade with the Seahawks on the eve of free agency.

Rodgers also attended a Kentucky Derby party and several Mike. concerts. While taking questions during one concert stop, Rodgers was asked if he would ever play for the Bears. In his answer, Rodgers strongly hinted at the outcome of his impending decision.

"No, but I believe there's a team that might play in Chicago -- for a road trip, I don't know," Rodgers said with a grin.

The Steelers, of course, will visit the Bears in Week 12.

Rodgers also had an offer from the Giants, who ultimately pulled out of the mix when they signed Wilson to a one-year, $10.5 million deal on March 25.

Rodgers also engaged in talks with the Vikings, but Minnesota has remained committed to keeping 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy on track to be the starting quarterback.

News of the Rodgers-Steelers agreement improved Pittsburgh's odds in the betting market. The Steelers' odds of winning the AFC North improved from +550 to +500 on ESPN BET on Thursday, and their odds to make the playoffs also jumped from +150 to +140.

The Steelers also moved to a 3-point favorite at ESPN BET in their season opener against the Jets after being favored by 2.5 before the Rodgers news.

ESPN's Rich Cimini contributed to this report.