Marcus Spears and Jason McCourty praise the Bears' offseason and state that it's time for Caleb Williams to step up to the plate. (2:00)

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NFL draft is in the rear view, and the league's 32 teams have begun to get a closer look at their draft choices and other selected free agents via rookie minicamps. We've spent the past week-plus since the conclusion of the draft talking to executives, scouts and coaches throughout the NFL, gaining clarity on the fits for some of the key members of the 257-man draft class of 2025:

We also explore all the near-trades, team draft strategy, intel on key players and implications beyond this year.

NFC EAST

Some around the league believe receiver Tetairoa McMillan would have been Dallas' pick if available. He "would have been an option," per a source. But, quietly, a few rival teams thought Tyler Booker fit the Cowboys' profile as a no-nonsense offensive lineman with pedigree. Dallas tried to trade down from No. 12 but was not able to pull off a deal.

Early-third-round corner Shavon Revel Jr., meanwhile, was considered one of the best value picks in the entire draft. "I thought there was a big drop-off at corner after him, that's why I thought he had a chance to go late 1 or early 2," an executive with an AFC team said.

A team source said of second-round pass rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku: "Leadership and explosion. Sometimes you just see it right away." This was a don't-overthink-it pick.

The Cowboys didn't get a receiver out of this draft, but they might not be done. The door is still open for a potential Amari Cooper reunion. As one source said, "I think it would be good for them both."

The Giants said they settled on Jaxson Dart after the Monday meetings of draft week. "At that point he had checked all the boxes," a team source said of the Ole Miss prospect. They also decided they wouldn't trade above Pittsburgh, banking on the Steelers opting for defense at No. 21.

And in talking to teams in the 20s about a trade up, the Giants made clear they would not part with the No. 65 pick. Houston was comfortable with that.

While the Giants worked out Shedeur Sanders the week before the draft, Sanders sensed much earlier that New York probably wasn't in the cards for him. Sanders openly acknowledged during the predraft process that he didn't hit it off with Giants coaches, per a source.

The Giants used No. 65 on Toledo DE Darius Alexander, whom many scouts had identified as an ascending, early Day 2 prospect. The Giants are excited to place him alongside Dexter Lawrence. The team decided to lean into its defensive line strength with Abdul Carter and Alexander in part because, as one team source put it, "When you think of the New York Giants, you think of how they are built up front."

Giants tight ends coach Tim Kelly privately worked out Thomas Fidone II before the draft and really liked what he saw. Fidone is a former five-star recruit out of high school, which intrigued New York. Injuries slowed him in college. Perhaps there's untapped potential.

Expect the Giants to use fourth-round RB Cam Skattebo as a pass-catcher as well as a runner. They like his ability to track the ball.

General manager Howie Roseman broke from precedent by drafting a true off-ball linebacker in the first round. Philadelphia hadn't done so since Jerry Robinson in 1979, but Jihaad Campbell was too good to pass up. Several teams saw him as a top-10 talent but had concerns about his durability after multiple injuries in college. The selection of Campbell shows the Eagles are trusting defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and his staff to develop young players at all positions.

Last season's experience with Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean should help the Eagles transition rookie defensive backs Andrew Mukuba and Mac McWilliams. Philadelphia will put them in positions to compete and let the results play out over time, not forcing them into specific roles too early. The Eagles love Mukuba's instincts, field vision and ball awareness, along with McWilliams' man coverage skills and physical playing style.

With quarterback Kyle McCord in the sixth round, the Eagles had enough interest that Roseman called Syracuse offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon personally to get the predraft lowdown on the prospect.

Washington got a plus starter with second-round defensive back Trey Amos, who has size, speed and instincts. Selecting him at No. 61 was considered great value. One aspect that might have hurt his value slightly: Multiple teams discovered a back injury in the predraft process. This wasn't a major red flag for some teams, but it was at least a mild concern that "probably caused him to slide a bit," as one AFC exec said. However, people around Amos and the Commanders did not seem overly concerned by it.

First-round offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. gives Washington flexibility on its right side. He can compete with second-year man Brandon Coleman at right tackle, and Coleman could kick in to guard eventually. Veteran Andrew Wylie is still in the mix, too.

NFC NORTH

Chicago quieted trade calls with the Colston Loveland pick at No. 10. I've heard from multiple teams who said the lack of a trade from Picks 3 to 25 was inspired in part by Loveland going off the board. Had he made it into the teens, someone would have made a move. While Penn State's Tyler Warren was the bigger name, Loveland's traits and upside drove week-of-draft buzz that he was the top tight end in this class.

Some inside the league believe the Bears tried to make an early Day 2 move, possibly to move up four spots to Tennessee's selection at No. 35 overall. Knowing Chicago's legwork on running backs, Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson would have made a lot of sense in that regard. While Chicago has been linked to free agent running backs, typically teams like to first see what their rookies can do in May and June, with live on-field reps -- a great chance for seventh-round back Kyle Monangai. Monangai has an intriguing skill set.

One of the most compelling stories of Day 2 was Detroit trading up 32 spots to the early third round to take a receiver with 28 catches last season at Arkansas.

But Isaac TeSlaa is a prime example of why the predraft process matters. TeSlaa was off the draft radar and had to scramble to get an invite to the Hula Bowl, which led to an invite to the Senior Bowl. He performed well at both, then caught scouts' attention at the combine by running a 4.43-second 40 at 6-foot-4 and 214 pounds.

Had TeSlaa not gotten that Hula Bowl invite, his draft positioning would have looked far different. But once teams started to see him up close, they scheduled interviews with him and did their research on why he didn't get the ball at Arkansas. It wasn't because of attitude or work ethic issues -- his personality shined in the process, becoming Detroit GM Brad Holmes' favorite player in the draft. Some attributed his low production in college to lack of communication and inexperience at quarterback.

TeSlaa also had great predraft processes with the New Orleans Saints (No. 71) and the Buffalo Bills (No. 72), so it wasn't lost on TeSlaa that Detroit traded directly in front of those two, plus Denver at No. 74, which went to receiver Pat Bryant.

The Packers passing on cornerback for the first six rounds seems to signify that Jaire Alexander is staying with the team, barring a unique trade offer or a contractual stalemate.

The Packers and Alexander are working on a resolution that should materialize soon. A revised contract for Alexander, due $17.5 million in cash this year, to balance his injury history with his longtime status as an elite corner might be the most sensible play.

The Matthew Golden pick at No. 23 -- a first-round receiver for Green Bay for the first time since 2002 (Javon Walker) -- was simply too good a value to pass up. Golden entered the draft believing 10 to 20 would be his range.

Fourth-round pass rusher Barryn Sorrell was one of two players in the FBS to produce at least 40 pressures and at least 10 run stops.

Entering the draft with four picks put Minnesota's strategy into focus. The Vikings had built a pretty strong depth chart, knowing they had few picks, thus alleviating the stress of having to fill holes. The No. 24 pick filled the only major hole, left guard, with Ohio State's Donovan Jackson.

That left the Vikings in a position to take a few upside plays. Third-round receiver Tai Felton fits that mold. The Vikings had intimate knowledge of Felton coming out of Maryland's pro day, which Minnesota wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell helped run. McCardell was able to get an up-close view of Felton. Felton's 4.37-second 40 and near-40-inch vertical make him an intriguing target for Minnesota QB J.J. McCarthy, and for a receiver room that faces a few questions: Jordan Addison was arrested on suspicion of DUI last summer, which could result in an eventual suspension, and Jalen Nailor is a 2026 free agent.

The Vikings got to work on a Sam Howell trade a week before the draft. The legwork was done by the time Day 3 came around. Howell, with the Seahawks last year and a starter as a rookie with the Commanders in 2023, is the next student of the Kevin O'Connell QB rehabilitation school.

NFC SOUTH

Atlanta's move back into the first round to secure pass rusher James Pearce Jr. was perhaps the boldest move of the week.

Giving up the franchise's 2026 first-rounder comes with risk, which the Falcons were willing to accept to fix their uneven pass rush once and for all.

Walker was considered one of the safest picks in the draft, and Pearce, should he maximize his immense skill, has star potential.

"What concerns me is they gave up a first-rounder for a player with character concerns," an NFC executive said.

Pearce was considered a divisive figure in the draft process. Sources told ESPN that Pearce was off multiple teams' draft boards because of maturity concerns.

But Atlanta spent significant time with the player in the predraft process, vetted any concerns and feels good about his ability to assimilate to the NFL.

"He's a fun player to watch," a veteran AFC scout said. "Very explosive. I think Raheem [Morris] will do a good job relating to him and keeping him on track. He will need to have a plan for him."

Carolina's No. 8 selection felt like like a moving target. The Panthers were linked to Georgia's Jalon Walker for a while, and I do believe the love for him was real. In the end, though, taking a smaller front-seven player (6-foot-1, 243 pounds) was an issue. Some in the building were intrigued with Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen. And I believe that if Mizzou right tackle Armand Membou was there, the Panthers would have thought long and hard about it.

Carolina had trade talks with multiple teams, including San Francisco (No. 11), about a potential trade back, but the team decided it didn't want to lose Tetairoa McMillan.

The Panthers got their much-needed defensive help with pass rushers Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen. These are two different kinds of picks for Carolina. Scourton has the mindset to be a steady, productive pro immediately. Umanmielen is an upside play as the Panthers believe he can be a double-digit-sack guy but needs to get stronger and more dedicated to a complete game, not just when rushing the passer.

New Orleans went offensive line in the first round for the second consecutive year, but this particular move made sense around the league because Kelvin Banks Jr., in the eyes of scouts, was a clear-cut top-10 pick, despite many mock drafts having him in the teens throughout the process. "He's awesome. He's [five-time Pro Bowl tackle] Laremy Tunsil," an NFC executive said.

An AFC exec said of second-round quarterback Tyler Shough: "He was a hot name Day 2. Sounds like he would have gone pretty quickly if not for New Orleans. He's got some of what [new head coach] Kellen Moore [likes], intelligence at the position, good makeup. Will need to improve his accuracy at the next level."

Seventh-round pass rusher Fadil Diggs is an interesting name to watch -- he has the Elijah Robinson stamp of approval. Robinson, a former Texas A&M defensive line coach and now Syracuse defensive coordinator, has developed a serious pipeline of NFL talent. While at A&M, he recruited Walter Nolen, Shemar Stewart and Shemar Turner, all of whom were selected in the first two rounds of the draft. He coached Baltimore Ravens star Nnamdi Madubuike. Diggs, meanwhile, was a three-time captain for Robinson's teams -- twice at A&M and once for Syracuse after a 2024 transfer. So, while seventh-rounders are not slam dunks to make a roster, Diggs brings a strong background and leadership.

play 1:03 Bucs GM expecting Chris Godwin back in Week 1 Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht voices confidence that Chris Godwin will be ready for Week 1.

Third-round corner Jacob Parrish can be considered a winning pick for Tampa. I talked to a few teams predraft that listed him as a sleeper for the end of the first or early second, though some obviously thought that was too rich.

"His size (5-foot-9) is an issue, but nickels are more prevalent, and his ceiling is high due to speed and traits," an NFC executive said.

The Bucs were linked to slot corners such as Mike Sainristil (Commanders) and Dru Phillips (Giants) in last year's draft, so getting Parrish is a culmination of that legwork.

The Bucs are very high on veteran corner Zyon McCollum entering Year 4, but they were intentional in adding two corners on Day 2 (including Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison in the second). Head coach Todd Bowles wanted better depth coming out of last year.

The Bucs indeed did love Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell, but like other teams, the overall medical profile was a bit of a concern. Corner Maxwell Hairston, who went 30th to Buffalo, also had some love at One Buc Place. But the team's eventual pick at No. 19, receiver Emeka Egbuka, satisfies two areas: He was considered an A-plus prospect, and he helps curb concerns whenever Mike Evans decides to retire.

NFC WEST

Second-round corner Will Johnson was a polarizing figure leading up to the draft. He flashed first-round talent at Michigan but didn't run a 40 predraft and dealt with injuries in college, including a knee issue that emerged in the predraft process.

Part of the issue: The knee was flagged at combine testing, the results of which teams typically get in mid-to-late-April. That gave some teams pause and resulted in a slide out of the first round. Still, executives forecasted Johnson would go in the back half of the first round. That didn't happen.

In the hours before Day 2, some teams considering Johnson still had questions. Arizona was fine with the issues, and as a result, Johnson had the team circled as a strong possibility entering the start of the second round. Johnson played through the knee issue at Michigan, where he became a national champion and the Wolverines' defensive MVP. If that level of play continues, Arizona just got first-round value in the second round.

In the first round, the Cardinals had eyes on eventual pick Walter Nolen and pass rusher Mykel Williams, who went five spots before them. It feels as if they were going defensive line regardless.

The Rams traded out of the first round with two tight ends in mind -- Oregon's Terrance Ferguson and LSU's Mason Taylor. They would have been happy with either player, but one team source insists Ferguson was top in that order, so he would have been the pick if Taylor was there (Taylor went four spots earlier to the Jets).

Los Angeles had trade talks with teams in the top 10, but in the end the price of that jump would have been too steep.

The Rams never have drafted a first-round quarterback in the Sean McVay era. Some inside the league believe that could change in 2026, with Los Angeles armed with two first-rounders (including Atlanta's pick) in what's considered a deep quarterback class. Matthew Stafford seems to be on a year-to-year schedule. The Rams liked a handful of quarterbacks, including Tyler Shough and Kyle McCord, but were never a major threat to take one this year.

No cornerbacks? Well, the Rams are still involved in a potential trade for Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey, whom Miami is trying to move, though his $24 million in guarantees are cost prohibitive. Word out of the draft is that Miami was not too keen on covering some or any of that money, though perhaps that changes as the offseason continues.

San Francisco rebuilt its defensive line this offseason, moving on from multiple players during free agency and replacing them with three of their first five draft picks.

Whispers of trading up persisted closer to and around the draft. The 49ers discussed trade options with Carolina at No. 8 that ultimately didn't materialize. I talked to a few teams picking high who wondered whether San Francisco would move up for a playmaker such as Tetairoa McMillan or Colston Loveland. And the Saints (No. 9) had been linked to Mykel Williams, San Francisco's pick at No. 11, so a trade with Carolina would have allowed the Niners to get ahead of New Orleans, to be safe. But staying put worked out. And No. 5 pick Mason Graham considered the 49ers a potential landing spot if for some reason he slid into the back half of the top 10.

Williams had top-10 buzz early in the draft process. Then, some teams tried to knock his modest production (14 sacks in 40 college games) and 4.76 40 time. But things always regress to the mean closer to the draft, when athletic traits win out, so Williams went in somewhere close to his proper range. And his length and bend is among the best in the draft, perfect for the 49ers' defense.

During the predraft period, second-rounder Alfred Collins struck a connection with defensive line coach Kris Kocurek. Collins played high school ball in Bastrop, Texas, less than an hour away from Kocurek's hometown of Rockdale.

The second-round selections of safety Nick Emmanwori and tight end Elijah Arroyo have a chance to pay off early. Seattle traded up to the No. 35 spot for Emmanwori, who generated some first-round buzz and whose physicality/versatility embodies a Mike Macdonald defense. The Seahawks typically know what they are doing in the second round, with Bobby Wagner, DK Metcalf and current pass rushers Derick Hall and Boye Mafe among their success stories.

Multiple scouts considered Arroyo a top 20-to-25 overall talent in the draft who fell because of injury history. Seattle now has a good tight end nucleus with Arroyo and AJ Barner. Noah Fant is one year from free agency and could have trade value if Seattle explores it.

As for third-round quarterback Jalen Milroe, expect Seattle to have a dual-threat package for him. Those can be hard to implement in-game, but Milroe's ability to affect the game, particularly as a runner, will be hard to ignore as he develops as a quarterback.

AFC EAST

With the first five picks on defense, the Bills clearly wanted to improve up front and become more athletic on the back end.

Last year's defense feasted on other team's mistakes, leading the league with 24 turnovers, but that's probably not sustainable every season. Going heavy on that side of the ball -- opting for defensive line on three of the first five picks -- should help Buffalo get a few more stops per week, which will pay off in January.

And the board also told Buffalo where to go. Some people I talked to in the process projected pass rusher Landon Jackson as a second-round pick. Jackson himself loosely expected to go in the second round but braced for the third as a worst-case scenario. Buffalo -- which spent significant time with him at Arkansas' pro day, from the workout to a lunch -- got him at No. 72. First-round corner Maxwell Hairston was clearly a first-round talent. And, really, Buffalo had invested heavily on offense in recent years. The Bills took skill players (receiver, tight end, running back) with seven of their 23 non-quarterback selections in the top three rounds from 2017 to 2024.

So, while it's easy to wonder where the new receivers are, this draft "scratched an itch," one team source said.

play 2:04 Bills GM confident in team's current WR group Bills general manager Brandon Beane joins "The Pat McAfee Show" and explains why the team didn't draft a wide receiver.

Miami's draft theme was to strengthen the trenches and get bigger and younger up front.

The Dolphins' selection of second-round guard Jonah Savaiinaea is considered a solid move in league circles, with his ability to play four different spots along the line (all but center) and provide physicality at 6-foot-4, 324 pounds.

Miami has selected one first-round offensive lineman (Austin Jackson, 2019) in the past nine drafts despite losing key members in back-to-back years -- guard Robert Hunt to free agency and Terron Armstead to retirement. One NFC exec pointed out that Miami "refuses to really fix" the line with more reinforcements. The Dolphins entered the draft with enough holes that it failed to address the line beyond Savaiinaea.

Among Day 3 sleepers, Miami is confident that fifth-round safety Dante Trader Jr. will play early due to instincts and versatility. And, with sixth-round running back Ollie Gordon II, Miami sought a different body type at 6-foot-1, 226 pounds, a bruiser to complement De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright.

The Patriots on Monday announced that Julian Edelman will enter the franchise's Hall of Fame. That's fitting because New England just concluded another draft trying to replace his production. Edelman is the Patriots' most recent 1,000-yard receiver -- in 2019. Since then, New England has drafted seven wide receivers, including three on Day 2. The latest is third-rounder Kyle Williams, who might have the best chance of them all to surpass 1,000 yards.

"Really good player -- explosive, nimble, good hands, impressive [yards after catch]," per a veteran NFC personnel man. When I asked someone with the Patriots what drew the team to Williams, one word I got back was "committed." That played out in this example of Williams choosing to play in his bowl game, via ESPN's Mike Reiss.

In the days leading up to the draft, several executives were linking the Jets to offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. Wrong tackle. The Jets -- who were aware of that perception and figured it was a good smokescreen -- went with Armand Membou, whose length and football traits remind multiple scouts I trust of a young Jason Peters. "We were fine with people guessing what we were going to do," said a team source, who added Membou is "just scratching the surface" of his potential.

The Jets aren't overthinking this one: They are keeping Membou at right tackle, noticing that teams sometimes get in trouble when switching a linemen's position too often. (News flash: Playing tackle is hard)

The Jets are hopeful that fourth-round receiver Arian Smith can curb his drops issue. Expect New York to use him on smoke routes and jet sweeps to utilize his speed early and ease him into the offense.

AFC NORTH

With a second-round pick, the Ravens got mid-first-round talent in pass rusher Mike Green. That could pay off big for Baltimore's defense. But multiple teams consulted by ESPN say they had Green off their draft boards because of the multiple sexual assault allegations Green acknowledged at the combine. The Ravens vetted the situation and felt comfortable enough with it to select Green. Other teams did not.

Elsewhere in the draft, after years of chasing offensive talent, the Ravens are finally in a place where Lamar Jackson has enough help. The draft bore that out: Baltimore didn't draft a skill player in the top five rounds for the first time since 2017.

Cincinnati's draft epitomized a defense in flux. Somewhat predictably, the Bengals used three of their four draft picks on positions where they have player turmoil -- defensive end and linebacker.

There's no update with defensive end Trey Hendrickson's contract situation, which is at a stalemate. My read on the situation is that Hendrickson is convicted enough to stay away from the team, having no interest in playing on his scheduled $16 million salary in 2025. Right now this is a waiting game.

So, at least in the short term, Shemar Stewart could assume the Hendrickson role in the defense. But I do believe the drafting of Stewart isn't totally tied to Hendrickson's situation. Cincinnati likes not only Stewart's explosiveness, but his positional flexibility at 6-foot-5 and 267 pounds.

With two linebackers selected in the first four rounds, the Bengals could be bracing for life without Germaine Pratt, who could be cut. No trade has yet to materialize.

Elsewhere, Cincinnati did enough legwork on running backs that at one point I thought they would draft one on Day 2. They waited until the sixth round to pick Tahj Brooks.

Where to start? The Browns look at the selections of running backs Quinshon Judkins (second round) and Dylan Sampson (fourth) as the end of an era of sorts. Cleveland had a good run with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt but knew it needed to get younger and more explosive. Retooling the backfield was a priority entering the draft.

So was third-round quarterback Dillon Gabriel. A few teams tipped me off before the draft that Cleveland really liked him, presumably as a Day 3 pick. That he went in the third round was a mild surprise, but Browns sources tell me the earlier selection of Jalen Milroe to Seattle did not scare Cleveland -- it was taking Gabriel at No. 94 regardless. The Browns were also surprised their homework on Gabriel didn't get more attention in the media. Gabriel visited the team on the same day as higher-profile quarterbacks Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. Gabriel is small, but he can play the position. Teams were slightly higher on Gabriel than outside draft experts were.

Keep this in mind about the Browns' now-crowded quarterback room: The Browns look at the roster through the prism of value and currency, which at least one source pointed out could lead to an eventual trade if injuries happen across the league. Cleveland gave up a third-rounder and two fifth-rounders for Gabriel, Sanders and veteran Kenny Pickett (via trade with Philadelphia). Perhaps the Browns can get a pick back for one of them.

League personnel evaluators forecasted that defensive tackle Derrick Harmon would go between picks 16 and 30, so the Steelers, at No. 21, got him in the right spot. A shoulder issue might have been the only thing that kept Harmon out of the top 20. His 34 pressures led the FBS among interior defensive linemen.

The Steelers were comfortable with Shedeur Sanders as a distributing point guard type, which makes it a mild surprise they didn't take him with their fourth-round pick. To borrow another basketball analogy, those inside the Steelers' building did not reach a consensus on Sanders as a slam-dunk pick. But the debate was close enough to justify taking him.

As for George Pickens, yes, teams were aware that he might be available. But I don't sense the Steelers want to move on just yet. Remember, with Aaron Rodgers unsigned, it's beneficial for Pittsburgh to maintain the most attractive receiver room it can. And the trade market was not considered robust, due to the perception that Pickens is a headache for a locker room. I'm told Pickens, after much thought, wants to remain in Pittsburgh. He has a loyalty to Mike Tomlin.

AFC SOUTH

Sitting tight is not Nick Caserio's forte.

The Texans' general manager made nine selections last month -- none of which were original picks. Houston's seven trades led the NFL. And since taking the helm in 2021, Caserio's 25 draft-day trades trail only the most aggressive of GMs, Philadelphia's Howie Roseman.

People in Houston's draft room will tell you Caserio doesn't move up and down for splash but simply to try to maximize value. The Texans say they believe they did that with second-round offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery, whom some scouts thought might slide into the late first round. He has plenty of versatility.

The Colts loaded up on defense Day 2, getting new coordinator Lou Anarumo a comfort-zone pick with second-round edge rusher JT Tuimoloau. Anarumo had now-retired end Sam Hubbard for six seasons in Cincinnati, and Hubbard is a Tuiloloau comp I've heard in my talks -- a big, strong, explosive guy at 6-foot-5 and 269 pounds (Hubbard is the same height, but four pounds lighter at 265). Tuimoloau's 23.5 career sacks suggest he'll aid a Colts defense that ranked 31st in pressure rate last season (26.2%).

Third-round corner Justin Walley endeared himself to the Colts with his competitiveness. His messaging with any rep or any predraft question was basically: I don't care who I run up against, I'm going to win.

Walley can play inside or out but will most likely start inside.

And this quote from an NFC exec on the Colts' first-round pick, Tyler Warren, stuck with me: "He sort of walked on water at Penn State. Like, beyond the great play, you could just tell he made that thing go and Penn State is going to miss his presence greatly." That says a lot about the player Indianapolis has added.

The Jaguars got their coveted receiver help -- and more -- with the trade up to acquire Travis Hunter -- essentially acquiring both of the Diggs brothers with the selection, as multiple scouts pointed out wide receiver Stefon Diggs and cornerback Trevon Diggs as comps. Had Jacksonville stayed put at No. 5, some around the league believed receiver Tetairoa McMillan would've been in play. New head coach Liam Coen likes the idea of having ample reinforcements in that room, especially with the injuries he schemed around in Tampa last year.

The lack of interior defensive line help is an issue that some in the building acknowledge. Edge rushers Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen need help.

And watch for fourth-round running back Bhayshul Tuten to make an impact. I've talked to multiple people in the league who believe the new regime is not so high on Travis Etienne Jr., and Tank Bigsby has a fumbling issue.

The top of the draft was easy for Tennessee. The Titans' meetings with Cam Ward, from dinners to family encounters to quiz sessions on the offense, were what one source described as "a pretty stark difference" from the rest of the quarterback class. The Titans started to zero in on Ward in early April, which resulted in rebuffed trade offers.

After that, Tennessee eyed pass-rush help. Had Tennessee stayed at No. 35, I believe Boston College pass rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku would have been a prime option based on talks with teams. The Titans ended up trading back and selecting UCLA's Oluwafemi Oladejo, who has high upside and the ability to stop the run, a staple of Dennard Wilson's defenses. Multiple teams inquired about a potential trade, but Seattle made the best offer.

With two fourth-round receivers selected, Tennessee has now picked 10 receivers over the past five drafts. One of them from this year's class, Elic Ayomanor, recorded 34 contested catches the past two seasons. Ayomanor and fourth-round tight end Gunnar Helm should have a path to contribute early.

AFC WEST

Yes, the Broncos considered moving up in the first round for Ashton Jeanty. They called around to teams picking in the top 10. But the price simply would have been "too heavy" for Denver's liking, per a source. And the team eyeing Jeanty (the Raiders at No. 6) was a divisional rival, thus not a likely trade partner. Rival teams said they believe Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka, off the board at No. 19, would have been in play if he was still available at No. 20.

But Texas DB Jahdae Barron was an easy call. He was a riser in the process, with top-15 buzz late in the draft week. Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph's cousin, Terry Joseph, was Texas' defensive pass game coordinator from 2021 to 2024 and spoke glowingly of Barron as a competitor and locker room presence.

Had Barron been off the board, trading back -- possibly for a running back -- was a viable option. Denver had done some predraft legwork with Houston at pick No. 25, which seemingly would have put Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson in play.

Offensive tackle Josh Simmons was one of the most fascinating prospects in the draft. His ceiling is higher than most, and his tape was better than any offensive lineman in the draft, according to multiple executives. Most teams I consulted with were not overly concerned with his recovery from a torn patellar tendon.

It's the proverbial "character concerns" that kept him out of the top 20 per those I spoke to around the league. As one AFC personnel man put it: "Certain things are important to him -- pass blocking, game day -- but others are not, such as practices and run blocking." It's up to the Chiefs, a veteran-laden team with a championship pedigree, to harness that ability and maximize the skill set.

The Chiefs could have instant scoring in fourth-round receiver Jalen Royals, who averaged more than one touchdown per game in his last two years at Utah State (21 touchdowns in 20 games). Though his size (6-foot, 205 pounds) might profile as a slot receiver, the Aggies played him outside to show his versatility. The Chiefs see him in both roles and he should come in handy for Andy Reid as a yards-after-catch specialist.

Based on blue-chip players available, Ashton Jeanty was clearly the best option for Vegas at No. 6. But some around the league who know GM John Spytek and coach Pete Carroll well were mildly surprised. Rashaad Penny (No. 27 overall in 2018) was the only first-round running back taken during Carroll's Seattle tenure from 2010 to 2023. The Bucs never drafted a Day 1 back during Spytek's run there from 2016 to 2024. The Raiders saw Jeanty as simply different, a true tone-changer.

Then, they traded back twice on Day 2 -- moving picks Nos. 37 and 143 to Miami for Nos. 48, 98, 135, then sending 48 to Houston for No. 58 and 99. Spytek and the Raiders decided to stay open-minded on trades knowing two things -- needs along the roster were prevalent, and Day 2 was the strength of the draft. Getting three third-round picks was crucial.

play 1:05 Chargers GM to McAfee: Omarion Hampton was a player we couldn't pass on Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz talks with Pat McAfee about the decision to draft Omarion Hampton in the first round.

For months, the Chargers' brass heard the cries about Los Angeles' need for receiver help alongside Ladd McConkey & Co. The Chargers passed on a DK Metcalf trade or other free agency options. They let Joshua Palmer walk.

General manager Joe Hortiz stayed patient and got his man -- second-round receiver Tre Harris out of Ole Miss. He's billed as a deep threat, but part of what drew the Chargers to him is that he has more in the tank. The Chargers say they believe he has the capability to expand his route tree and be a complete receiver. He runs great "shake' routes and in-breakers. "And he plays faster than his (4.45) 40 time," a team source said.

And now most of the Chargers' receiver room is occupied by players on rookie contracts, including fifth-round rookie KeAndre Lambert-Smith. I don't get the sense the Chargers are eager to add a free agent there. They like the young nucleus and how it might develop. But Keenan Allen is still out there, among others, if Los Angeles changes course.