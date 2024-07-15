Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was arrested Friday near Los Angeles International Airport on suspicion of driving under the influence, the California Highway Patrol said Sunday night.

According to a police report reviewed by ESPN, a West Los Angeles officer found a white Rolls Royce blocking a lane of I-105 westbound to Sepulveda Boulevard northbound. The driver, later identified as Addison, was asleep behind the wheel, according to the report. A DUI investigation led to Addison's arrest at 11:36 p.m. PT. He was released from custody Saturday at 1:36 a.m.

Police have not made public Addison's blood alcohol content. The legal limit in California is 0.08.

"We are aware of Jordan Addison's arrest this past Friday and are currently gathering more information regarding the incident," the Vikings said in a statement.

Addison played his final college season at USC in 2022. He spent time in Los Angeles last week attending the premiere of Netflix's "Receiver," which features Vikings teammate Justin Jefferson.

It's the second driving-related incident for Addison since the Vikings selected him No. 23 in the 2023 draft. He was cited in July 2023 for driving 140 miles per hour on a freeway in Minnesota. He agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor speeding charge, with a charge of reckless driving dismissed. He paid $686 in fines.

His arrest on suspicion of DUI came five days after Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson was killed, along with two others, in a Maryland car accident. The Maryland State Police said investigators believe alcohol might have been involved, but there have been no charges announced as the investigation continues.

In December, Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips was stopped on a Minnesota freeway, and ultimately his blood alcohol content was found to be 0.10. Phillips pleaded guilty to an amended charge of misdemeanor careless driving and paid $378 in fines. In response, the Vikings issued a three-week unpaid suspension, which Phillips served this spring.

Vikings rookies report to training camp July 21. Veterans report July 23.