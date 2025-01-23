Adam Schefter reports on Liam Coen meeting with the Jaguars for their coaching vacancy after the firing of GM Trent Baalke. (1:20)

Open Extended Reactions

Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen is in Jacksonville, Florida, meeting with the Jaguars on Thursday, one day after agreeing to stay in Tampa on a deal that would have made him the NFL's highest-paid coordinator, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The two sides are discussing a deal that would make Coen the next head coach of the Jaguars, the sources said.

The Buccaneers have had no contact Thursday with Coen or his representation, sources told Schefter. The team has made multiple efforts to reach him. Coen, however, did reach out to Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles on Thursday evening to inform him that he was interviewing with Jacksonville, sources told ESPN.

The development comes a day after Coen, 39, had pulled himself out of the running for the Jaguars' job. Hours later, the Jaguars and general manager Trent Baalke parted ways.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan retained Baalke when he fired coach Doug Pederson on Jan. 6, saying that afternoon in a news conference that a complete organizational overhaul would be "suicide." He also said that if any coaching candidate expressed reservations about the organizational structure or working with Baalke, he would be willing to address the topic.

That might have been what spurred Wednesday's move.

The Buccaneers had the third-ranked total offense in the NFL and finished fourth in points scored this season in Coen's first year as the team's offensive coordinator.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield enjoyed his best career season under Coen, with career highs in passing yards (4,500), touchdown passes (41) and completion percentage (71.4%).

The Jaguars are seeking a new head coach after firing Pederson following a 4-13 season.

ESPN's Michael DiRocco contributed to this report.