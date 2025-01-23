Adam Schefter joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to give an update on the Dallas Cowboys' head coaching search. (1:18)

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs had surgery Thursday on his left knee and the recovery could keep him out of parts of training camp if not longer, according to multiple sources.

Diggs underwent a chondral tissue graft in which pieces of bone and cartilage were transplanted into the affected area to improve the joint function. The timing of the surgery was related to the growing of the graft to help produce the best results. Former Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown underwent a similar procedure and continued his career.

The injury was not related to the torn anterior cruciate ligament Diggs suffered in practice that limited him to two games in 2023.

After a lengthy rehab, Diggs returned to practice during training camp last summer and played the first 10 games of the regular season. He missed two games with a knee issue but played Dec. 9 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Diggs was placed on injured reserve a week later after more testing revealed the cartilage problem.

A Pro Bowler in 2021 and '22 after recording 14 interceptions, Diggs finished last season with 44 tackles and two interceptions. He is entering the third year of a five-year, $97 million contract. His $9 million base salary in 2025 became fully guaranteed after the injury.