EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings rookie receiver Jordan Addison has agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor speeding charge stemming from his July 20 citation for driving 140 mph on a local freeway, according to an agreement filed Wednesday with the Ramsey County District Court.

As part of the agreement, a second charge of reckless driving will be dismissed. Addison agreed to pay a total of $686 in fines and fees. The plea will be presented for approval in a Sept. 19 hearing in front of judge Maria Mitchell.

Addison, the 23rd pick of the draft, was originally cited after a Minnesota State Patrol officer recorded him driving at high speeds east of St. Paul shortly after 3 a.m. He told the officer that he was trying to get home to address an emergency with his dog.

In a subsequent statement, Addison said: "I made a mistake and used poor judgment. I recognize and own that. I am going to learn from this and not repeat the behavior. I am truly sorry."