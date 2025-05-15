Open Extended Reactions

While the 2025 NFL draft's quarterback class didn't have as many top picks as last year, 13 signal-callers still went off the board over seven rounds. Two passers were picked in the first round, and at least one Day 2 selection has a good shot to start Week 1.

So how does every quarterback fit with his new team? We took a closer look at what's next for all 13 drafted passers.

NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid made sense of each quarterback's scheme fit and how they could excel in the pros, while our NFL Nation reporters focused on each QB's expected role with his new team. And for early-round picks, Reid picked one area where each passer could lead the league in short order, while fantasy football analyst Mike Clay projected rookie-year stat lines.

Jump to:

Early-rounders | Midrounders

Late-rounders

Early-rounders

Why he fits in Tennessee: The Will Levis experiment did not work out for the Titans, and new general manager Mike Borgonzi wanted to make a change. Enter Ward, who should be able to jump in right away thanks to his playmaking ability, unshakeable confidence and arm talent. Coach Brian Callahan's West Coast scheme is reliant on rhythm and timing, so Ward will need to work on staying in structure and being more consistent with his accuracy. But he has shown adaptability in his three college stops and presents a lot of upside. -- Reid

How the Titans can set him up for success: The best way to maximize Ward's potential is to cater the passing concepts to him so he's comfortable and confident immediately. Ward said the offense he ran last season at Miami has a lot of similarities to what Callahan runs in Tennessee, so that's a good start. But he needs stability around him to have long-term success. So Tennessee's front office must be patient with Callahan and Ward and let their chemistry grow. -- Turron Davenport

The area he could lead the league in five years: Touchdown passes from outside the pocket. Ward is an exciting playmaker who excels at making throws outside the play-design framework. He can extend plays and has a fearlessness which allows him to generate big gains when things break down. -- Reid

Clay's 2025 projection: 3,391 passing yards, 20 touchdown passes, 13 interceptions (265 rushing yards, three touchdown runs)

Why he fits in New York: Brian Daboll has historically wanted to push the ball down the field, and he now has a quarterback capable of that in Dart. The rookie has the arm strength and downfield touch to spread the ball to Malik Nabers and the Giants' other receivers. With veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston having signed short-term contracts with New York in the offseason, Dart should get a redshirt year to transition from Lane Kiffin's college-oriented system to Daboll's scheme. That should set Dart up to be the Giants' starter in 2026. -- Reid

How the Giants can set him up for success: With Wilson and Winston on the roster, there's no pressure to throw Dart on the field. Instead, he'll be able to soak in knowledge from his veteran teammates along with Daboll and quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney. Daboll and Tierney were instrumental in Josh Allen's growth in Buffalo, and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka was in charge of Patrick Mahomes' developmental program in Kansas City. They'll have a solid plan in place to get Dart ready. -- Jordan Raanan

The area he could lead the league in five years: Passes of 20-plus air yards. Dart was second in the FBS with 35 completions of 20-plus air yards, which was a big part of Ole Miss' high-octane air attack. That ability to deliver the ball to the deeper parts of the field will add another layer to Daboll's playbook and allow the Giants to get even more out of Nabers and the rest of their pass catchers. -- Reid

Clay's 2025 projection: 1,991 passing yards, 10 touchdown passes, eight interceptions (184 rushing yards, two touchdown runs)

Why he fits in New Orleans: With Derek Carr retiring on Saturday, all signs point to a training camp battle between Shough and Spencer Rattler, New Orleans' fifth-round pick last year. While injuries contributed to Shough having a seven-year college career, he was healthy last season at Louisville. He's an experienced pocket passer who looks to get the ball out on time and in rhythm, two tenets of new coach Kellen Moore's offense. Shough has the experience (he'll be 26 in September), football IQ and arm talent to play immediately. -- Reid

How the Saints can set him up for success: Carr's retirement is an immediate benefit to Shough, who won't have to deal with those questions this summer. It also allows the Saints to begin tailoring their offense to their young quarterbacks right away. New Orleans has started to fix its offensive line but needs more playmakers around its rookie QB. Perhaps the Saints will dip back into free agency to find another receiver, as they have $23 million in available cap space. -- Katherine Terrell

The area he could lead the league in five years: QBR on play-action. Shough is comfortable turning his back to the defense and resetting his eyes on throws, finishing last season with 12 touchdown passes to only one interception on play-action. His 28 completions of 20-plus yards off play-action ranked third in the FBS. His comfort under center allows him to excel in attacking defenses off play fakes. -- Reid

Clay's 2025 projection: 3,025 passing yards, 14 touchdown passes, 12 interceptions (206 rushing yards, two touchdown runs)

play 0:45 How did Derek Carr come to the decision to retire? Jeremy Fowler joins "SportsCenter" to discuss quarterback Derek Carr's retirement.

Midrounders

Why he fits in Seattle: This fit makes the most sense of the non-early-round passers. Milroe is explosive and can create big plays with his legs while also throwing an accurate deep ball. Sam Darnold is the unquestioned starter in Seattle, but Milroe will be able to get on the field in situations that emphasize his running ability and strong arm. Don't be surprised if he makes multiple standout plays with his legs and his arm as a rookie. -- Reid

When he could get on the field: Right away -- in a specialty role. Milroe needs to make improvements as a passer, so he won't challenge Darnold as QB1 and might not even beat out Drew Lock as QB2. But Seattle envisions Milroe playing a few plays per game in packages that will take advantage of his running ability. The Seahawks can then use the 2025 season to assess his development and decide next offseason whether to proceed with him or Darnold, whose contract gives the Seahawks a potential out after one year. -- Brady Henderson

Why he fits in Cleveland: Kevin Stefanski's offense is at its best when it relies on its West Coast roots. That means having a passer who plays on time and gets the ball out quickly and efficiently. That's Gabriel, who depends on anticipation and timing with his throws. He's undersized (6-foot, 200 pounds) and won't overwhelm with his physical tools, but his passing detail led to 18,722 yards over his college career, the second most in FBS history. His quick decision-making and accuracy on short-to-intermediate passes project well at the next level. -- Reid

When he could get on the field: While Shedeur Sanders grabbed headlines, the Browns coveted Gabriel in the draft. Cleveland has veteran QBs (Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett), but Gabriel has plenty of experience himself, with 63 college starts. Even if he doesn't win the starting job, don't be surprised if Gabriel gets a look this season if the offense struggles, if only to gauge his readiness before the Browns enter a 2026 draft that's deeper at quarterback with two first-round picks. -- Daniel Oyefusi

Why he fits in Cleveland: Sanders enters a crowded quarterback room that has not only veterans Flacco, Pickett and Deshaun Watson, but also another rookie in Gabriel. It will be fascinating to see how this plays out. Sanders brings accuracy, poise and ball placement, which makes an ideal fit in Stefanski's offense. Sanders finished with an FBS high 74% completion percentage, and his accuracy should translate well. The Cleveland offense -- like the one Sanders had at Colorado -- features many quick-hitting concepts. -- Reid

When he could get on the field: Getting drafted behind Gabriel adds an element of uncertainty to Sanders' rookie season. While he was widely ranked ahead of the third-rounder before the draft, Sanders will likely begin training camp as the fourth QB on the depth chart and won't be guaranteed a roster spot. Cleveland did trade up to draft him, which should afford him more time to develop, but Sanders likely has a longer pathway to the field unless he completely outplays his competition. -- Oyefusi

play 0:47 Damien Woody: Shedeur Sanders has a great opportunity with Browns Damien Woody explains why quarterback Shedeur Sanders is in a good position after being drafted by the Browns.

Late-rounders

Why he fits in Philadelphia: GM Howie Roseman is known for his foresight, and drafting McCord creates competition with Tanner McKee and Dorian Thompson-Robinson behind Jalen Hurts. McCord is a quick decision-maker who has the necessary confidence to carve out a long-term backup role. He reinvented himself at Syracuse in 2024, engineering the Orange to only their third 10-win season since 2000 while showing the accuracy, adaptability and intangibles necessary to stick in the NFL. -- Reid

What will be his role? McCord will likely start out competing for the No. 3 role with Thompson-Robinson, who arrived in a trade with the Browns in March. McKee, a 2023 sixth-round pick out of Stanford, has maximized his limited opportunities and earned the No. 2 role behind Hurts. McCord will have a chance to develop behind the scenes as part of a quality QB room. -- Tim McManus

Why he fits in Pittsburgh: While it was surprising to see Pittsburgh wait until Round 6 to pick a quarterback, Howard is an ideal fit. His 89.6 QBR topped the FBS, while his 73% completion percentage ranked second. He has excellent size (6-foot-4, 235 pounds) and mobility, and he continues to improve as a passer. -- Reid

What will be his role? Though the Steelers are waiting on Aaron Rodgers' decision, Howard's role is unlikely to change either way. Owner Art Rooney II said as much in a radio interview during the draft, saying "it's not likely" a drafted QB would "have a big impact on this season." So Howard projects to be the No. 2 or No. 3 QB on the depth chart behind at least Mason Rudolph in Week 1. And while he represents good value as a sixth-round pick, he still needs to develop if he's going to be a starting NFL quarterback in the future. -- Brooke Pryor

Why he fits in Indianapolis: With Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones entering a heated battle to be the Colts' starting quarterback, Leonard will be allowed to develop. He is a dual-threat quarterback who can take advantage of quick throws and use his mobility to create off-schedule. He still needs to trust his initial reads more, but Leonard has long-term backup potential because of his physical traits and leadership. -- Reid

What will be his role? Leonard was on the Colts' radar throughout the draft process, and they appear to have a set plan for him. Indianapolis has been inclined to keep three QBs on the active roster in recent seasons, and Leonard has a great chance to be that third quarterback as he develops. There's a path to him becoming the primary backup in future seasons if he earns it. -- Stephen Holder

Why he fits in Houston: C.J. Stroud is the unquestioned starter in Houston, but the Texans are hoping Mertz can build on the flashes he showed with the Gators in 2023, when he completed 72.9% of his passes for 2,903 yards, 20 touchdowns and three interceptions. He played in only five games in 2024 before suffering a torn left ACL but completed 76.6% of his passes in that stretch. This season will be about recovery and development, and Mertz has received praise for his intangibles and attention to detail. -- Reid

What will be his role? Mertz is expected to compete for the No. 3 role upon returning from his torn ACL, as Stroud and Davis Mills are entrenched in the top two spots of the Texans' quarterback depth chart. With Mills set to be a free agent next offseason, Houston hopes Mertz can evolve into a quality backup for Stroud. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Why he fits in Las Vegas: Miller enters a situation where he can sit and develop behind entrenched starter Geno Smith. He is a precise, accurate passer who threw for 3,251 yards, 33 touchdowns and four interceptions in 2024. Miller can also run, as he gained 1,260 yards and 25 touchdowns the past two seasons. -- Reid

What will be his role? The Raiders value Miller's accuracy, but they were also impressed by his leadership and track record during the predraft process. He led North Dakota State to two FCS national championships and a 45-11 record. The top two slots on the QB depth chart are set, as Las Vegas traded for Geno Smith and trust Aidan O'Connell -- who has started 17 games in two seasons -- as the backup. So it's Miller and Carter Bradley competing for QB3 -- if the Raiders decide to keep three quarterbacks on the active roster. -- Ryan McFadden

Breaking News from Adam Schefter Download the ESPN app and enable Adam Schefter's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

Why he fits in San Francisco: Rourke landed in a great spot, as the 49ers are known for being able to develop passers. He is a tall (6-foot-5) pocket passer with a strong enough arm to test tight windows and the touch to layer the ball downfield. He is a true distributor who can deliver the ball efficiently and accurately -- staples of the Kyle Shanahan offense. Despite a torn right ACL, Rourke led Indiana to its first-ever 10-win season and a playoff berth. -- Reid

What will be his role? The torn ACL could put Rourke on the physically unable to perform/reserve list, with Shanahan saying that Rourke is "a guy who might not be ready for another year." If the rookie is able to get on the field sooner than expected, he'd compete with Tanner Mordecai for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart behind starter Brock Purdy and backup Mac Jones. -- Nick Wagoner

Why he fits in Miami: The Dolphins live off quick throws and letting their skill players gain yards after the catch. Mike McDaniel's offense is a perfect fit for Ewers, who projects best in a scheme that incorporates a lot of run-pass options and operates primarily over the middle of the field. Ewers has limitations throwing the ball downfield, but that's less of an issue in Miami's scheme. Tua Tagovailoa's durability concerns and Zach Wilson's inconsistency could work in Ewers' favor down the road. -- Reid

What will be his role? Ewers will compete with Wilson to be Tagovailoa's backup and could be the QB2 regardless in 2026, as Wilson is set to be a free agent following the season. Tagovailoa's injury history makes Miami's backup job one of the league's most important. Ewers could get on the field this season -- 2022 seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson started a playoff game during his rookie season in Miami. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques