The Browns are trading for Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett, sending Philadelphia a 2025 fifth-round pick and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

The Browns entered free agency likely to add at least one veteran passer with Deshaun Watson expected to sit out a significant portion of the 2025 season after tearing his right Achilles tendon for the second time. But with limited salary cap space -- the Browns entered Monday with about $13 million, according to Roster Management System -- Cleveland was likely to pursue options available for less expensive contracts, despite general manager Andrew Berry telling reporters the team's cash and cap situation would not prohibit it from making moves if the right opportunity presented itself.

With Thompson-Robinson, a 2023 fifth-round pick and the only other quarterback under contract for the 2025 season, sent to Philadelphia in the deal, another addition is likely.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler previously reported that Daniel Jones, Carson Wentz and Kirk Cousins, if the latter is released, are expected to be on the Browns' radar.

Pickett, who turns 27 in June, is a former first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers who was selected No. 20 in the 2022 NFL draft. In two years with the Steelers, Pickett went 14-10 as a starter and completed 62.6% of his attempts for 4,474 yards. He also threw 13 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions. Last March, the Steelers traded Pickett and a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Eagles for a 2024 third-round pick and two 2025 seventh-round picks.

In his lone season with the Super Bowl-winning Eagles, Pickett served as Jalen Hurts' backup and made one start. He completed 25 of 42 passes for 291 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Pickett is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Thompson-Robinson, 25, started five games in two seasons with the Browns. He went 1-4 as a starter, completing 121 of 230 passes (52.6%) for 880 yards, 1 touchdown and 10 interceptions. He also ran for 187 yards on 35 carries.

In another move, the Browns have notified defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson that he will be released at the start of the new league year Wednesday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Tomlinson will be designated as a post-June 1 cut but can officially sign with a new team Wednesday.

Tomlinson, 31, was set to enter the third year of a four-year, $57 million deal he signed in the 2023 offseason but had no guaranteed salary remaining. In 2024, Tomlinson recorded three sacks and 26 combined tackles.