The 2023 NFL annual meeting took place in Phoenix this week, an occasion for team owners, executives and coaches to commiserate and both conduct and discuss league business. Among the hottest topics at the Arizona Biltmore resort were star quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson, both of whom remain in limbo regarding their 2023 playing destinations. Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers' direction with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft -- also presumed to be a quarterback -- was another subject on the lips of many in attendance.

ESPN's NFL insiders Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler were on the ground in Phoenix for the event and collected what they heard on Rodgers, Jackson, the Panthers and a number of other key storylines as the calendar creeps toward the April 27 draft:

Jump to a big topic:

What's the current state of Aaron Rodgers to the Jets?

How do insiders see the Lamar Jackson situation playing out?

Where are the Panthers on their No. 1 pick decision?

Are the Rams committed to a rebuild?

Quick hits from the NFL annual meeting

