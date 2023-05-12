Now that this NFL offseason's free agency wave and draft have come and gone, we have a clearer picture of what rosters will look like in September. Some teams drafted for need, and some drafted strictly with an eye on talent. Either way, most teams still have weaknesses.

Football Outsiders looked at the single biggest remaining hole on each NFL roster. At this point in the offseason, a roster hole does not necessarily mean a position with no clear starters; most teams have filled all those spots, and lingering issues are at positions where depth is sketchy. Let's take a closer look, weaving in some advanced stats to help explain the weaknesses. We begin with the NFC East.

Jump to a team:

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN

CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND

JAX | KC | LV | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN

NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF

SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

NFC EAST

Roster hole: Skill-position depth