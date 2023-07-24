        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          2023 Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster projection

          • Todd Archer, ESPN Staff WriterJul 24, 2023, 10:30 AM
            Close
              Todd Archer is an NFL reporter at ESPN and covers the Dallas Cowboys. Archer has covered the NFL since 1997 and Dallas since 2003. He joined ESPN in 2010. You can follow him on Twitter at @toddarcher.
            Follow on Twitter

          FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys open the 2023 NFL regular season at the New York Giants on Sept. 10 at MetLife Stadium.

          The Cowboys are looking to win double-digit games for the third straight season for the first time since a six-year run in the 1990s that produced three Super Bowl championships. These Cowboys have not gotten past the divisional round, but they have a roster they believe can challenge for a spot in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

          There are questions -- Do they have enough at running back after moving on from Ezekiel Elliott? Can Dak Prescott stay away from interceptions? How will coach Mike McCarthy fare as the playcaller? Do they have a kicker? -- but they believe they have a lot of answers.

          Depth is always an issue, but the Cowboys have a plethora of defensive linemen and could use some of them as trade bait -- Dante Fowler Jr., Neville Gallimore -- to fill gaps or gain future picks.

          Here is the 53-man projection: