FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys open the 2023 NFL regular season at the New York Giants on Sept. 10 at MetLife Stadium.

The Cowboys are looking to win double-digit games for the third straight season for the first time since a six-year run in the 1990s that produced three Super Bowl championships. These Cowboys have not gotten past the divisional round, but they have a roster they believe can challenge for a spot in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

There are questions -- Do they have enough at running back after moving on from Ezekiel Elliott? Can Dak Prescott stay away from interceptions? How will coach Mike McCarthy fare as the playcaller? Do they have a kicker? -- but they believe they have a lot of answers.

Depth is always an issue, but the Cowboys have a plethora of defensive linemen and could use some of them as trade bait -- Dante Fowler Jr., Neville Gallimore -- to fill gaps or gain future picks.

Here is the 53-man projection: