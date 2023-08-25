        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          Pittsburgh Steelers final 2023 projected roster

          The Steelers QB room of Kenny Pickett (8), Mason Rudolph (2) and Mitch Trubisky (10) appears set to remain in place for a second straight season. AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar/File
          • Brooke Pryor, ESPN Staff WriterAug 25, 2023, 03:10 AM
            Close
            • Previously covered the Kansas City Chiefs for the Kansas City Star and Oklahoma University for the Oklahoman.
            Follow on Twitter

          PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers open the 2023 NFL regular season against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 10 at Acrisure Stadium. Projecting this roster wasn't easy -- and it wasn't for lack of quality depth.

          The Steelers have particularly difficult decisions on the offensive and defensive lines and in the secondary. A sneaky-tough decision could also come at tight end, where rookie Darnell Washington is seemingly ahead of schedule in his development as a route runner and pass-catching tight end, complementing an already solid skill set as a blocker. Zach Gentry has been a solid TE2 behind Pat Freiermuth, but to open up an additional spot for someone on the lines or in the secondary, Gentry could be a surprise cut next week.

          The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Steelers: