FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets open the 2023 NFL regular season against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11 at MetLife Stadium.

With Aaron Rodgers at quarterback and eight starters returning on defense, the Jets are thinking (and talking) championship. They will formulate a roster with that in mind -- a win-now mentality that could impact certain decisions.

The toughest cuts will be on offense, specifically at running back. The recent addition of Dalvin Cook gives them five roster-worthy backs, and that's not counting fullback Nick Bawden, who is challenging for a spot. Who will be the odd man out? They also could be in the market for a wide receiver after the abrupt departure of Corey Davis.

Here is the final projection: