          Detroit Lions final 2023 projected roster

          • Eric Woodyard, ESPNAug 26, 2023, 03:20 AM
              Eric Woodyard covers the Detroit Lions for ESPN. He joined ESPN in September 2019 as an NBA reporter dedicated to the Midwest region before switching to his current role in April 2021. The Flint, Mich. native is a graduate of Western Michigan University and has authored/co-authored three books: "Wasted, Ethan's Talent Search" and "All In: The Kelvin Torbert Story". He is a proud parent of one son, Ethan. You can follow him on Twitter: @E_Woodyard

          ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions open the 2023 NFL regular season at the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 7 at Arrowhead Stadium.

          Expectations are high around this roster, which coach Dan Campbell considers his best group on both sides of the ball of his three-year Lions tenure.

          Quarterback Jared Goff spearheads an offense that was one of the league's best last season. But the team is looking to make a leap on defense with budding stars Aidan Hutchinson and Kerby Joseph leading the way at defensive end and safety, respectively.

          The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Lions: