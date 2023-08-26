GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers open the 2023 regular season at the Chicago Bears on Sept. 10 at Soldier Field.

For the first time since 1993, they will start a season with someone other than Brett Favre (1993-2007) or Aaron Rodgers (2008-2022) as their starting quarterback. That's not the only change on the roster. Gone are any shreds of veterans at receiver and tight end, and there is no indication general manager Brian Gutekunst plans to add any, either.

The roster will be cut to 54 players instead of the usual 53 -- they have an exemption for International Player Pathway program participant Kenneth Odumegwu -- by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Packers' other 53: