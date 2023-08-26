NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans open the 2023 NFL regular season at the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 10 at Caesars Superdome.

The Titans' roster gained a significant boost after signing wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins just before training camp. Hopkins should help improve Tennessee's passing game, which finished with only 3,222 passing yards last season, the 29th worst in the league.

The defense figures to be one of the top units in the NFL with the additions of linebackers Azeez Al-Shaair and Arden Key along with the return of pass-rusher Harold Landry III, who missed all of last year after suffering a season-ending injury in his right knee.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Titans: