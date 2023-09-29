The NFL returns to London this weekend when the Atlanta Falcons take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (9:30 a.m. ET, ESPN+). This matchup is the first of five international NFL games being played this season. To get you ready for the game -- which you can watch exclusively on ESPN+ -- we have compiled the most comprehensive guide for the matchup on the internet.

We get started with analytics writer Seth Walder answering the biggest questions for each team and NFL analyst Matt Bowen breaking down what he has seen from both quarterbacks so far. Then NFL Nation reporters Michael DiRocco and Michael Rothstein identify X factors for the game, NFL analyst Aaron Schatz evaluates which team is better at each position, and NFL draft analyst Matt Miller names three rookies to watch.

Don't know who to start on your fantasy team? Fantasy writer Eric Karabell will tell you. Wondering where the Jaguars and Falcons are projected to pick in the 2024 draft and who they could get? NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid (and ESPN's Football Power Index) lays it out. We even take a closer look at the 2022 Calvin Ridley trade between the two franchises.

We have it all here in one place, and we close it out with expert score picks.

Watch Falcons-Jaguars live on ESPN+

Jump to:

Biggest questions | Ridder vs. Lawrence | X factors

Position breakdown | Revisiting the Ridley trade

Rookies to watch | 2024 draft projection | Expert picks

Big questions

Walder picked two interesting early-season questions -- one for each team -- and dove into the numbers.

Can the Falcons survive with a barebones passing game?