It has been roughly nine months since the Kansas City Chiefs edged the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII, with Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker knocking a 27-yard field goal through the uprights with eight seconds remaining. Today, both teams are atop their respective conferences coming off their bye weeks.

The Chiefs are 7-2, with one of the league's top defenses and quarterback Patrick Mahomes boasting the league's second-best Total QBR (72.9). The Eagles are 8-1, with one of the top scoring offenses in the NFL (27.0 points per game) and receiver A.J. Brown already over 1,000 receiving yards.

The Eagles and Chiefs will meet on "Monday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC/ESPN+) in arguably the biggest matchup of the 2023 NFL regular season. ("Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli" will also be on ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes will have the Spanish-language telecast. ESPN+ will carry all of it.)

To set up Eagles-Chiefs, we asked our analysts, experts and reporters 15 questions about the matchup. Which quarterback and offensive line have the advantage? How will each defense game plan to slow the offensive playmakers? Which team has the better chance to get back to the Super Bowl in February? We even asked whether the Eagles or Chiefs have the better rookie class, for the latest buzz on pending free agents for each franchise and whether a sleeper player could put up big numbers on Monday. And to cap it all off, we closed it out with picks to win.

Which quarterback has the best chance to put up big numbers in this matchup?

Dan Orlovsky, NFL analyst: I'll go with Patrick Mahomes. Both quarterbacks are obviously elite, but I just think the Chiefs' defense might limit Jalen Hurts a little more than the Eagles' defense will limit Mahomes. That's especially true for the secondary, since Philadelphia is allowing a 66.6% completion percentage to opponents, 21st in the NFL.

Plus, I know Chiefs coach Andy Reid has probably made good use of the bye week and schemed up ways for Mahomes to have success on Monday night.

How can the Chiefs limit Hurts' scrambling ability?