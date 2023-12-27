Open Extended Reactions

Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season is here, and league insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano are breaking down the biggest questions, latest news and notable buzz of the week.

What are our boldest playoff race predictions with two weeks remaining? Which players have the most to prove before the end of the regular season? How many coaching jobs will be open come the offseason? And which teams are on upset watch this weekend? It's all here, as Dan and Jeremy answer big questions and empty their notebooks with everything they've heard heading into Week 17.

Jump to a topic:

Bold playoff race predictions

Most to prove | Open coaching gigs

Upset picks | Latest buzz, notes

What is your boldest playoff race prediction?