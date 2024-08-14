Open Extended Reactions

You can't fully predict the future, especially in an endeavor as volatile as the NFL, but that doesn't mean we can't try. Every preseason, we try to look past the upcoming season and into the following offseason -- and specifically at quarterback situations that are either unsettled or could become unsettled by that time. You may think your team is all set at QB for the foreseeable future, but you might be wrong for any number of reasons. And depending on the way 2024 goes, you might end up being happy about that.

So here's a look at 11 quarterback situations that either currently are or could eventually be in flux at some point over the next six months, along with some predictions -- the most likely outcome and a long shot possibility -- for the way they might turn out. These are situations we believe are worth addressing because of their potential for long-term uncertainty. If your team drafted a quarterback in the first round this year and is not the Falcons (more on that question mark in a bit), it is exempt from this exercise because even if, say, Drake Maye isn't the Patriots' starter right now, we all know he will be eventually.

And yes, we of course had to start with the one spot that everyone is already talking about.

Current starter: Dak Prescott

Signed through: 2024