CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals open the 2024 NFL regular season against the New England Patriots on Sept. 8 at Paycor Stadium.

After a tough first season as a starter, cornerback Dax Hill has done well at a new position and battled through training camp to earn his spot with the first-team group. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's group performed well throughout training camp and appears ready for a bounce-back season with as many as four new starters after a rocky 2023.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Bengals.

QUARTERBACKS (2): Joe Burrow, Jake Browning