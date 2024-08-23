        <
          Cincinnati Bengals final 2024 53-man roster projection

          Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dax Hill is taking on a new role heading into the 2024 season. Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire
          • Ben Baby, ESPN Staff WriterAug 23, 2024, 03:20 AM
              Ben Baby covers the Cincinnati Bengals for ESPN. He joined the company in July 2019. Prior to ESPN, he worked for various newspapers in Texas, most recently at The Dallas Morning News where he covered college sports. He provides daily coverage of the Bengals for ESPN.com, while making appearances on SportsCenter, ESPN's NFL shows and ESPN Radio programs. A native of Grapevine, Texas, he graduated from the University of North Texas with a bachelor's degree in journalism. He is an adjunct journalism professor at Southern Methodist University and a member of the Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA).
          CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals open the 2024 NFL regular season against the New England Patriots on Sept. 8 at Paycor Stadium.

          After a tough first season as a starter, cornerback Dax Hill has done well at a new position and battled through training camp to earn his spot with the first-team group. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's group performed well throughout training camp and appears ready for a bounce-back season with as many as four new starters after a rocky 2023.

          The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Bengals.

          QUARTERBACKS (2): Joe Burrow, Jake Browning