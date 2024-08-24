Open Extended Reactions

BUFFALO -- The Buffalo Bills open the 2024 NFL regular season against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 8 at Highmark Stadium.

The Bills continue to deal with a variety of injuries to key players and additions this offseason that will impact the start of the season. To what extent is still to be seen. Questions linger around wide receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling (neck) and Curtis Samuel (toe), injuries in the linebackers and safeties rooms, and what to do at backup quarterback. Setting up this roster at cut-down day will be a bit of a jigsaw puzzle, and the new rule that two players can be designated to return on cut-down day will be used, in addition to likely further adjustments to injured reserve after the initial cuts.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Bills:

QUARTERBACK (2): Josh Allen, Mitch Trubisky