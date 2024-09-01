        <
        >
          2024 NFL projections, power rankings, Super Bowl predictions

          • Mike Clay, ESPN Senior WriterSep 1, 2024, 11:00 AM
          Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season is just around the corner. What better way to raise (or temper) expectations than with a complete breakdown of predictions and projections.

          Below is a guide of what to expect once the season kicks off Thursday -- from power rankings of all 32 teams, to teams that will score the most points and defenses that will allow the least, to the toughest and easiest schedules. We also make predictions for the playoffs and Super Bowl LIX.

          If you're looking for even more in-depth content, check out my rankings and assessments of the best and worst positional units across the league, as well as my 80-page projections PDF.

          Jump ahead to ...
          Schedule:           Easiest | Toughest
          Offense projections: Best | Worst
          Defense projections: Best | Worst
          Power rankings | Super Bowl pick

          Easiest schedule

          Atlanta Falcons