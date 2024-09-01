Open Extended Reactions

Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season is just around the corner. What better way to raise (or temper) expectations than with a complete breakdown of predictions and projections.

Below is a guide of what to expect once the season kicks off Thursday -- from power rankings of all 32 teams, to teams that will score the most points and defenses that will allow the least, to the toughest and easiest schedules. We also make predictions for the playoffs and Super Bowl LIX.

If you're looking for even more in-depth content, check out my rankings and assessments of the best and worst positional units across the league, as well as my 80-page projections PDF.

Jump ahead to ...

Schedule: Easiest | Toughest

Offense projections: Best | Worst

Defense projections: Best | Worst

Power rankings | Super Bowl pick

Easiest schedule