MINNEAPOLIS -- Kirk Cousins was determined not to overreact.

The Falcons quarterback showed up around 9 a.m. CT at U.S. Bank Stadium, which had been his home stadium for the six previous seasons. He got off one of the Falcons' team buses, went through security with the rest of his teammates, spoke with one of the security guards and walked with his team the length of the field to the visitors locker room. Cousins came out onto the field a short time later and went through his normal warmup at his normal time. A creature of routine and habit, he was not here for a feel-good reunion.

He and the Falcons came in on a three-game losing streak during which they'd seen their division lead fritter away. The game started fine for Atlanta, as Cousins led a strong opening drive that culminated in a Tyler Allgeier touchdown run. And overall, Cousins didn't play that poorly; going 23-for-37 for 344 yards against the Vikings' defense is no small feat. But he did throw two interceptions, and for the fourth game in a row he failed to throw a touchdown pass. The Falcons' defense fell apart in a 42-21 loss that dropped Atlanta to 6-7 and into second place in the NFC South.

Meanwhile, Cousins' old Minnesota team is now led by Sam Darnold, who threw a whopping five touchdown passes Sunday. The Vikings are 11-2 and a game behind the first-place Lions in the outstanding NFC North division. So while Cousins might not have wanted to make a big deal out of his return to Minnesota, we are definitely starting Week 14 overreactions -- where we judge a few potential takeaways as legitimate or irrational -- with it.

The Vikings made the right call moving on from Cousins