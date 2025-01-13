Transfer rumors, news: Inter eye move for PSG's Donnarumma

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim speaks after his side knock Arsenal out of the FA Cup. (3:15)

Internazionale have been linked with a surprise move for Gianluigi Donnarumma while Napoli reportedly want Alejandro Garnacho to replace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Sources: AC Milan frontrunners to sign City's Walker

- Amorim unsure if Rashford played final Man Utd game

- Sources: USWNT's Shaw set to join NC Courage

Will Internazionale get a new goalkeeper in PSG's Gianluigi Donnarumma? (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

- Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Internazionale are both "thinking of each other," according to Tuttosport. The 25-year-old's PSG contract ends in 2026, and he reportedly could depart due to a strained relationship with head coach Luis Enrique. The Italy international has told Inter that he would be willing to take a salary reduction to join them.

- Napoli want to sign Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho after winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia completes his exit this month, according to Sport Italia. Alfredo Pedulla reports that they are prepared to pay €45m for the 20-year-old. Gli Azzurri are already working to make contact with the Red Devils about a transfer with Kvaratskhelia now increasingly close to a departure to Paris Saint-Germain. A source has told ESPN that Napoli and PSG will meet on Monday to finalise the deal. Napoli have a good recent history of trading with Man Utd, with academy product Scott McTominay starring for Antonio Conte's side since making his £25.7m move to Naples in August.

- Manchester City continues to monitor Juventus wing-back Andrea Cambiaso closely, reports Matteo Moretto. Even so, there haven't been any contacts between the two clubs yet and the 24-year-old is still seen as an important player for I Bianconeri. It remains to be seen whether there will be any developments.

- While Dusan Vlahovic is not officially available for transfer, La Gazzetta dello Sport have stated that Juventus would be willing to listen to suitable offers for the striker. Links to Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain haven't evolved which leaves Barcelona as the only club evaluating the 24-year-old ahead of a potential summer transfer.

- Bayern Munich are the latest club showing an interest in Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, reports The Sun, although they add that Chelsea are still the frontrunners for the 19-year-old. This comes with the Red Devils being unwilling to meet the wages Mainoo hopes for, as he wants an increase from £20,000-per-week to £200,000.

CONFIRMED TRANSFERS

- Como boss Cesc Fabregas has signed French midfielder Maxence Caqueret from Lyon. The 24-year-old midfielder joins on a 4½ contract for a fee of €15m.

- Bournemouth right-back Max Aarons has completed a loan move to Valencia.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN FC's Rob Dawson explains how Manchester United could benefit from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's exit from Napoli.

Sometimes it takes one big deal to kickstart the January window, and if Khvicha Kvaratskhelia moves from Napoli to Paris Saint-Germain, that could be it. Kvaratskhelia's exit, which will be worth around €60m, would give Napoli money to spend in their hunt for a replacement which could -- possibly -- lead to moves for either Marcus Rashford or Alejandro Garnacho. Manchester United are actively looking to offload Rashford having decided that it's best for now that he plays elsewhere. United are in trouble financially and receiving a big fee for an academy graduate would give them some breathing space to re-invest in the squad. Garnacho is in a different situation. but that doesn't mean he won't be allowed to join another club. Unlike Rashford, Garnacho is part of Ruben Amorim's immediate plans but club sources have been clear that serious bids for any first-team player will be entertained. It's possible that Rashford will be allowed to go on a straight loan until the end of the season. That's unlikely to apply to Garnacho but if Napoli came in with a sizable offer for the Argentine, United would look at it.

OTHER RUMORS

- RB Leipzig are set to bolster their attacking options with the loan signing of AC Milan forward Noah Okafor. He is set to fly to Germany on Monday for a medical ahead of a six-month loan deal. RB Leipzig will cover his wages, and there is an option to sign permanently included in the agreement for €25m. (ESPN's Tom Hamilton)

- Borussia Dortmund and Aston Villa have reached agreement over the transfer of forward Donyell Malen. A basic transfer fee of €25m has been agreed, plus €5m in on add-ons of which €3m is guaranteed. (Patrick Berger)

- Real Madrid could enter the transfer market to strengthen the squad in the wake of Sunday's 5-2 Clasico defeat to Barcelona. A new offer to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool this month is being considered. (Diario AS)

- Aston Villa have joined Liverpool and Newcastle United in making a move to sign Sevilla centre-back Loïc Badé. (L'Équipe)

- Manchester City have yet to agree terms with Palmeiras for 19-year-old centre-back Vitor Reis. City want to get the deal done in this window, but the offer is reportedly below the €40m figure that the Brazilian club wants. (Globoesporte)

- AS Roma have made the first moves to sign full-back Devyne Rensch from Ajax. The Netherlands international is out of contract at the end of the season, and Roma are targeting a cut-priced €10m deal. (Calciomercato)

- Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement with Chelsea defender Renato Veiga. The clubs now need to decide if the loan deal will have the option to be be made permanent. The 21-year-old only joined Chelsea last summer from FC Basel in a €14m deal and has made seven Premier League appearances. (Sky Sports Deutschland)

- Manchester City midfielder James McAtee, who scored a hat trick in the FA Cup against Salford City, is most likely to move to the Bundesliga this month. Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund, Mainz, RB Leipzig and Stuttgart are all interested. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez is closing in on a move to Mexican club Leon. The 33-year-old is to leave LaLiga side Rayo Vallecano just six months, and seven games, into a one-year contract. (ESPN Brazil)

- If Chelsea can complete a deal to sign Yeremay Hernandez from Deportivo la Coruña, the 22-year-old could be loaned to sister club Strasbourg. The left-winger has a €20m release clause with the LaLiga 2 club. (L'Équipe)

- Alberto Costa is close to joining Juventus from Portuguese side Guimaraes. The 21-year-old full-back is set to move for €15m, with Juve outbidding Sporting CP, who offered €12m (Fabrizio Romano)

- Juve have also agreed terms over a loan deal, with the option to make it permanent, for Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani. However, the Serie A side could be usurped by a full cash offer by another club. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is due to be a free agent at the end of the season, will soon sign a precontract agreement with Atalanta. The Serie A side are also hopeful of reaching a deal with Everton for the 27-year-old to join them in this window. (The Sun)

- Inter Milan president Giuseppe Marotta has denied reports that Davide Frattesi wants to leave the club in this transfer window. The midfielder is a reported target of AS Roma, with the Giallorossi ready to sign him on loan and include a purchase option in the deal. (Calciomercato)

- Bayern Munich have offered a new contract to Real Madrid target Alphonso Davies worth €25m-a-year, which would place him second only to Harry Kane in the pay stakes. (Marca)

- Mats Hummels, 36, says he is no rush to sign a new contract at AS Roma after becoming a first-team regular under Claudio Ranieri in recent weeks. (Sky Sport Italia)

- West Ham will look to sign a new striker after Niclas Füllkrug was ruled out up to three months with a hamstring injury. (Fabrizio Romano)

- AS Monaco have made a firm offer to sign Edson Alvarez from West Ham permanently after a loan deal was rejected last week. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Internazionale have joined the race to sign Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker on loan. (The Sun)

- Ronald Araújo has told Barcelona he wants to leave as soon as possible. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Liverpool are lining up a move to sign Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sané amid continued uncertainty about Mohamed Salah's future. (Football Insider)

- Chelsea are willing to let Carney Chukwuemeka leave on loan this January without the option for a permanent departure, with Borussia Dortmund pushing for the midfielder and Strasbourg being another option. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Miguel Almiron is close to leaving Newcastle United amid interest from clubs in MLS, Brazil and across Europe. (The Telegraph)

- Aston Villa remain keen on Celta Vigo defender Oscar Mingueza but would have to meet the 25-year-old's release clause to sign him this month. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Olympique de Marseille are continuing to look for affordable moves and are looking at Roma wing-back Nicola Zalewski, whose contract ends in the summer. (Foot Mercato)

- Atalanta have made an official offer for Brighton & Hove Albion attacking midfielder Julio Enciso, although their offer is under the Seagulls' request of approximately €40m. Negotiations will continue with other European clubs also interested in the 20-year-old. (Rudy Galetti)