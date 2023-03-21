The Atlanta Falcons activated Eddie Goldman from the reserve/retirement list Tuesday, nearly eight months after the veteran defensive tackle signed with the team and then retired weeks later.

Goldman could join a remade defensive lineman rotation featuring Grady Jarrett, Ta'Quon Graham, free agent signing David Onyemata and Timmy Horne, an undrafted free agent from 2022 who started five games as a rookie.

Goldman signed a one-year contract with Atlanta last July as part of a litany of former Bears players to join the Falcons, who had hired former Bears general manager Ryan Pace as a senior personnel executive in 2022. He then retired on July 19, just 13 days after signing with Atlanta and before he participated in a single practice with the club.

Goldman was thought to be a potential starter for the Falcons last season before he walked away. It is unclear why Goldman decided to retire abruptly last offseason.

Goldman, 29, was a second-round pick by the Bears in 2015 and played 81 games for Chicago, including 73 starts. He recorded 175 tackles and 13 sacks.