PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles are giving All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson a one-year, $33.445 million contract extension that includes $30 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter

The Eagles announced the extension Friday without disclosing terms. Johnson is now under contract through the 2026 season.

"My whole goal is to retire an Eagle," Johnson said, according to the team website. "That's what I'm going to do. I'm just excited to be here, be as fortunate as I am to be with one team for as long as I have. I love this game, and more importantly, I love the people and the coaches that I'm with every day and that's why I love the game so much."

The Eagles also signed safety Terrell Edmunds to a one-year contract Friday. Edmunds, a first-round pick by the Steelers in 2018, had started 75 games over five seasons in Pittsburgh with five interceptions.

One of the top offensive tackles in the league, Johnson hasn't surrendered a sack the past two seasons -- a streak he kept alive this past postseason while playing through a torn adductor that required offseason surgery.

Johnson said Friday that he was ahead of schedule in his surgery rehab.

Before the deal, Johnson's cap number for 2023 was over $24 million, the highest on the team by a wide margin. The new deal reduces that number to $14.8 million, a source said, providing Philadelphia close to $10 million in cap relief.

Johnson, 32, was named to his fourth Pro Bowl in 2022. He is one of just three Eagles offensive tackles to be named to multiple All-Pro teams, along with Jason Peters and Bob Brown.

The Eagles' level of success with Johnson in the lineup has been dramatic since he was drafted fourth overall in 2013. Philadelphia is 79-47-1 when he plays and 13-22 when he has been sidelined, according to StatMuse data.

"Lane is the best tackle in the NFL," coach Nick Sirianni said in December. "I didn't say right tackle; I said best tackle in the NFL."