Louisiana wide receiver Michael Jefferson, who was considered a potential middle-rounds pick in this month's NFL draft, was involved in a multicar crash Sunday night in Mobile, Alabama, that left him with injuries that required multiple surgeries, his agent, Jon Perzley of Sportstars, told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jefferson's Chevrolet Impala collided head-on with a Dodge Charger, which was also hit by a third vehicle. The crash killed the driver of the Charger, a 55-year-old man who was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The ALEA's Highway Patrol Division is investigating the crash.

Jefferson had recorded career highs with 51 receptions and 810 yards in 2022 for the Ragin' Cajuns. He totaled 154 catches for 2,407 yards and 29 touchdowns in his college career, playing three seasons for Alabama State and two for Louisiana.

No details on Jefferson's recovery were immediately available.