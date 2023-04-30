Check out the best highlights that contributed to a stellar college career for new Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig. (0:52)

After the 2023 NFL draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers nearly have half as many pairs of brothers on their roster as they have Super Bowl victories.

Former Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig was drafted by Pittsburgh, which has six Super Bowl wins, in the fourth round to become the latest addition. His brother, offensive guard Nate Herbig, joined the team this offseason.

After selecting Connor Heyward last year, the younger brother of longtime defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, the Steelers boasted four pairs of brothers on their 2022 roster: T.J. and Derek Watt, Terrell and Trey Edmunds and Carlos and Khalil Davis.

The Edmunds and Davis brothers are no longer with the team, nor is Derek Watt, so it seems fitting that the team added one brotherly duo.

Head coach Mike Tomlin has acknowledged the team's inclination to keep it in the family.

"You know, we value the intangible quality, and when you're doing business with one, it probably gives you an indication about the intangible quality of the other," Tomlin said after last year's draft.

"We're all continually trying to measure that which we cannot, and that probably is what drives us toward the brother game, but the guys that we do business with, they're here on their own merits and their own capabilities. In some instances, they just happen to be brothers."

For the Herbigs, it'll be their first time being on the same team since they played pee wee football for the Kauai Bulldogs in Hawaii. Nick was in second grade and Nate was in sixth grade.

Nate has been advocating for the team to draft his younger brother since March.

"I came in the building screaming, 'Come on, let's get him here. Nick Herbig is a stud, absolute stud.' If there's one guy I can't block, it's Nick Herbig."

For Nick, this experience has been a dream come true.

"Me and him talked about this since we were little kids," he said. "We grew up, we shared the same dream, we worked out together, we do everything together. That's my best friend."

This story contains reporting from ESPN's Brooke Pryor.