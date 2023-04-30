HOUSTON -- Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III, who was diagnosed with leukemia in July, was a full participant in the first phase of the Texans' offseason programs, according to general manager Nick Caserio.

"He's making progress, so he was a full participant last week when we got on the field," Caserio said Saturday evening following the NFL draft's conclusion.

Metchie was a second-round draft pick out of Alabama in the 2022 NFL draft after finishing with 2,081 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in college. The illness caused him to miss his entire rookie season after being placed on the non-football illness list. However, throughout the season, he was still present at Texans practices and trained at the facility.

Now Metchie is making progress toward the possibility of playing in 2023.

"Nobody's worked harder over the last however many months to get himself to this point," Caserio said. "So I wouldn't say anybody is surprised that he's arrived at this point. I would say his will to work, his effort, mental and physical toughness, and the work that the sports performance staff has been incredible. There are a lot of people that deserve a lot of credit that helped get to this point, starting with John. I'll say it's kind of inspiring to see somebody see that."

The next major step for Metchie will be OTAs, as the Texans begin those workouts May 22. That'll be the first time he'll participate in a practice-type environment since he was diagnosed with cancer last July.

During OTAs, if Metchie participates, he can build chemistry with quarterback C.J. Stroud, who the Texans drafted No. 2 overall in the 2023 NFL draft on Thursday.

"He's making progress. He's in a good spot. You could have been any setbacks, but you know, still a long road ahead of us," Caserio said. "We had played a lot of football, but we're all certainly cautiously optimistic about where he's where it's at."