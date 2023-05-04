Mina Kimes explains why the Giants signing Dexter Lawrence to a 4-year, $90 million extension was an easy decision. (0:53)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence reached agreement Thursday on a four-year, $90 million extension, including $60 million guaranteed, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal makes Lawrence the third-highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL behind the Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald and Tennessee's Jeffery Simmons.

It comes after Lawrence, 25, elected to stay away from the start of the voluntary portion of the Giants' offseason program because of a contract disagreement, a source told ESPN in April. He remained in contact with the team and coach Brian Daboll as he dealt with his contract situation.

It was always the Giants' plan to address Lawrence's contract this offseason. He was set to play on the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, and the team wanted to lower his salary cap number from $12.4 million this season.

Talks were put on hold in recent weeks, even if signing Lawrence was the Giants' top priority ahead of running back Saquon Barkley, who has also stayed away from offseason workouts because he has yet to sign his franchise tag.

"Let's get through the draft," general manager Joe Schoen said this past weekend about negotiations with Lawrence. "His representation had a lot of prospects in the draft, and we were focused on the draft in our meetings.

"Next week, things will calm down a little bit and we'll circle back up with everybody."

Lawrence's agent, Joel Segal, also represents Giants first-round pick Deonte Banks.

The deal came together quickly post-draft after Lawrence had the best season of his career playing nose tackle in 2022 under the new regime. He dominated and finished with 68 tackles, a career-best 7.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

When Lawrence was on the field last year, the Giants allowed 4.9 yards per rush. When he wasn't, they allowed 6.2 yards per rush, per ESPN Stats & Information research.

Lawrence's $60 million guaranteed is tied with Donald and the Kansas City Chiefs' Chris Jones for the second most guaranteed to a defensive tackle, behind the Washington Commanders' Daron Payne ($60.02 million), per ESPN Stats & Information.

The defensive tackle market was set this offseason with the signings of Simmons and Payne. Simmons receives $23.5 million per season and Payne $22.5 million. Lawrence's deal puts him at $22.5 million.

All three players came in with similar guaranteed money: Payne ($60.02 million), Lawrence ($60 million) and Simmons ($59.8 million).

Lawrence and Simmons are locked up for five years -- 2023 plus their four-year extensions. Payne received a three-year extension.

Signing Lawrence was part of the Giants' plan to create cap space to navigate this year. New York headed into Thursday just $575,857 under the cap, according to NFL Players Association records. Only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had less.

Lawrence was the 17th overall pick in the 2019 draft in a pick acquired from the Cleveland Browns in the Odell Beckham Jr. trade.

The Clemson product has played in 64 games over his first four seasons, missing only two games. The 6-foot-4, 342-pound lineman has recorded 16.5 sacks, 116 tackles and 4 forced fumbles in his career.