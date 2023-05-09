DETROIT -- The Lions have waived wide receiver Stanley Berryhill, the team announced Tuesday.

Berryhill was among four Lions players suspended in April for violating the NFL's gambling policy after an investigation was conducted by the league.

Berryhill, 24, is set to miss the first six games of the 2023 season, along with 2022 first-round draft pick Jameson Williams, for mobile betting that occurred at the team's Allen Park facility. Neither player bet on NFL games, however.

After their indefinite NFL suspension in April, Detroit also waived wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore for betting on NFL games.

Berryhill, an Arizona product who joined the Lions last season, appeared in four games during the 2022 season for Detroit and played 40 snaps -- six on offense and 34 on special teams.

The Loins also waived cornerback Mac McCain and defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor on Tuesday.