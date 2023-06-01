Punter Brett Kern, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, is announcing his retirement Thursday after 15 NFL seasons, the Tennessee Titans announced.

Kern, 37, played 13 seasons for the Titans, who released him before last season. He is the franchise's career leader in punts (923), gross average (45.9 yards), net average (40.8) and punts placed inside the 20-yard line (373). He was also a two-time team captain (2020 and 2021).

"I want to congratulate Brett on an amazing NFL career," Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement. "He was a true professional and one of the important players who helped our organization reach the level of success that we have sustained for a number of years now. After being named to three Pro Bowls, receiving All-Pro honors and setting record after record, he would be on a very short list of the best waiver claims our organization has ever made. Brett will always be considered part of the Titans family, and we wish him continued success in the years to come."

After being released by the Titans, Kern eventually signed with the Philadelphia Eagles and punted in four regular-season and two postseason games last season while Arryn Siposs was sidelined by an ankle injury. Siposs returned to punt in Super Bowl LVII.

Kern began his career with the Denver Broncos in 2008 and punted in 22 games for the franchise.

He finishes his career with 1,006 punts for 46,136 yards (45.9-yard average) and 396 punts placed inside the 20. His three Pro Bowl selections came in consecutive seasons (2017-19), and he was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2019.