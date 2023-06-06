BEREA, Ohio -- Two Cleveland Browns players were robbed at gunpoint by six masked men, according to a police report.

Police redacted the names of the victims in the incident in the report, but a team source confirmed that the two players were cornerback Greg Newsome II and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey.

Neither was harmed during the incident, police said.

According to police, the two players left a Cleveland nightclub early Monday morning. When they got to Newsome's truck in a nearby parking lot, six masked men jumped out of an unknown car and robbed them at gunpoint at 3:30 a.m. ET Monday. In addition to stealing jewelry, the suspects fled in Newsome's truck.

Police are attempting to locate the stolen vehicle. Newsome referenced the incident on Twitter on Monday night, writing: "It's a cruel world we live in."

Newsome wasn't the only Browns player to have his car stolen over the weekend. Another source confirmed that Browns backup running back Demetric Felton had his vehicle stolen out of his apartment garage.

The Browns begin mandatory minicamp Tuesday.