HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans will sign defensive tackle Maliek Collins to a two-year, $23 million extension that includes $20 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Collins had one year remaining on his two-year $17 million contract that he signed in March 2022.

In two seasons with the Texans, Collins has 66 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, six sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, and five fumble recoveries in 30 games.

Even though the Texans allowed 2,894 rushing yards (sixth-most in NFL history) last season, Collins adds value to the team's run defense.

In 2022, the Texans' defense success rate against the run was 57.3% when he was on the field versus 53.8% when he wasn't, according to ESPN Metrics.